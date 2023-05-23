Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were seen courtside on Monday 22 May, to support Tristan Thompson and the LA Lakers in their playoff game against the Denver Nuggets, as the momager is caught in a rare unedited photo.

The Kardashians have a busy week ahead of them as they gear up for the season 3 premiere of their Hulu show. Ahead of the release, Kim has been baring all in a raw conversation with Jay Shetty, and Scott Disick has been in Miami, just days before his long-awaited return to the show.

With just two days to go before the season 3 premiere, we take a look at Kris Jenner at the game, and what fans were saying about her appearance.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble support Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner stepped out with her boyfriend Corey Gamble to support Tristan Thompson and the LA Lakers in their playoff game against the Denver Nuggets.

In the end, it was the Nuggets who walked away victorious in the end, and of course, some fans took to Twitter to call it the ‘Kardashian curse.’

The 67-year-old and her partner both looked dapper as they dressed in all black, as Kris also wore a pair of sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner has also been seen at games since Tristan joined the team with her rumored new love interest, Bad Bunny, and Kim Kardashian and North have also been spotted sitting courtside.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The momager’s appearance sends Twitter into a frenzy

Sports fans all over America took to Twitter to commentate during the game, and many were surprised to see Kris sitting courtside. Of course, she started up a whole other conversation on the platform.

“Not Kris Jenner courtside with dark sunglasses,” tweeted one user.

One fan wrote: “Kris Jenner called the Lakers, Tristan needs some playing time. Thx.”

“Kris Jenner back there looking rich,” penned another.

Kris asks Khloe how it’s going with Tristan

The Kardashians season 3 premiere is just three days away, and if the trailers are anything to go by, we know the drama is going to be piping hot.

In one of the first released trailers, we see Kris asking her daughter Khloe Kardashian how it’s going with Tristan.

Scott Disick also asks where the two stand, to which the Good American owner replies: “I think he thinks let’s just ride this out, but no, no chances.

We’ll have to wait until Thursday to see what’s really going down!