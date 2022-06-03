











Kris Jenner is known to the world as a momager who managed to bring all her kids to stardom and turned them into success. Now, she is starting her own MasterClass and we are here to tell you how you can sign up for it.

For those who have been following the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, you would have seen how hard Kris works as a manager to get the best deals for her children.

Right from launching the Kylie Jenner lip kit to bagging a Hulu offer for The Kardashians show, there is nothing that Kris cannot do. Now, people will have a chance to learn from the best.

NO WAY: Rene Nezhoda’s daughter follows in his footsteps on Storage Wars

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What is Kris Jenner’s MasterClass all about?

Kris first mentioned MasterClass in the latest episode of The Kardashians as the momager shared a couple of tips on how one can grow their business.

Speaking to Distractify, Torri Santander, a rep for MasterClass, shed more light on what fans can expect. Torri revealed that Kris’ class would be revolved around how one can build a brand for themselves by being true to who they are. The class will help people understand how to build their own “narrative, find their audience and followers and how to leverage the power of social media.”

At the same time, people will get a chance to see how Kris managed to build an empire of her own while doing the same for her daughters.

How to sign up for her MasterClass

At the moment, the exact date for her MasterClass’s start date is unknown. However, you can sign up to the platform and be one of the 10 lucky winners who will enjoy a year’s subscription to the platform.

To participate, follow the steps mentioned below:

Head to https://learn.masterclass.com/kris-jenner-coming-soon Enter your email in the box given on the page. Only those who have registered before June 21 will be allowed to participate. Click on Enter Now. People who have registered their email ids will get a sneak peek of the MasterClass.

On June 21, 10 winners will be randomly selected and will be contacted through the email id they had provided.

OMG: Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW

What is Kris Jenner’s net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kris has an estimated net worth of $170 million. The momager has been working for years to build a career for herself and her family.

She has helped Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashians, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner to build an empire of their own as well.