Kris Jenner is on hand once again to prove she is the ultimate Momager, this time helping out Khloé with the promo for her new swimwear collab.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is never shy to celebrate her children’s accomplishments. Kris Jenner even has her kids’ brands linked in her Instagram bio, that’s how seriously she takes on the Momager role.

Ahead of Khloé Kardashian‘s upcoming Good American x Body Glove collaboration, Kris has shared some throwback pics of her rocking her favorite swimsuit designs in the 1980s. Let’s just say, mother is mothering.

Kris Jenner rocks ‘iconic 80s’ swimwear

This June, Kris allowed her 50 million+ following on Instagram a peek at what life was like for the Momager back in the 1980s.

“You can take the girl out of the 80’s but you can’t take the 80’s out of the girl,” Kris captioned a throwback post. She is pictured wearing a bright pink Body Glove swimsuit with a white and black Panama hat. Standing on a terrace balcony looking out over a coastal view, coffee cup in hand, Kris looks a picture-perfect postcard of summer.

Fans in the comments speculated that the decades-old picture was snapped in Acapulco, Mexico.

‘Thought this was Khloé Kardashian’

Kris’s fans couldn’t quite believe the throwback pic she shared from her 80s vacation. Her Instagram post was flooded with flame emojis and commenters who had mistaken Kris for Khloé.

“Thought this WAS Khloé Kardashian,” one fan exclaimed in the comments. Another shared a similar sentiment writing that “Khloé is your twin mama Kris.”

Another pointed out that Kris shares a similar physique to her second eldest, Kim Kardashian. “If IG was around in Kris’ day, my god,” one Instagram commenter joked. Could Kris be the OG ‘Insta Baddie’ too?

Good American embraces Kris Jenner’s fave swimwear line

This June, Khloé Kardashian announced that her clothing brand, Good American, would be partnering up with Body Glove on a new swimwear range.

“Inspired by the Body Glove archive we’re introducing iconic ‘80s swim silhouettes, re-imagined and re-engineered for your body in a new curve lovin’ size range,” the company announced via Good American’s Instagram on June 13. They shared a sneak peak at the retro swimwear line, which features bright pinks, gold lamé, and contrasting black zip detailing.

Khloé was on site to model the new line. We see Koko get her Pamela Anderson on as she runs out of the ocean, Baywatch style.