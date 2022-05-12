Peak inside Kris Jenner's 'opulent' home with enormous fridge that divides fans













Keeping up with Kris Jenner’s fridge may be difficult. The momager has recently moved to her new home, which is also next to her daughter Khloé Kardashian. Her house looked gorg as Khloé would say, but her fridge has become the main topic of conversation.

Indeed, the 66-year-old momager has hit the jackpot with her five successful daughters, and she’s seen the same level of success and fame. One thing is for sure, you will never be hungry under Kris Jenner’s watch. You’ll see why.

Kris-tal Jenner everywhere

If Kim Kardashian’s walk-in fridge had you in awe, just wait to see Kris Jenner’s one. If there was a Kardashian content for who had the most well-organised and stocked-up fridge, the first place would go to Kris Jenner. For sure.

According to Poosh, who is founded by none other than her eldest daughter Kourtney, Kris’ planogram on her kitchen will leave you speechless.

Her kitchen is set up with two refrigerators, which are separated into vegetables, fruits, and herbs, perfectly organised. Also, have you seen the multiple lined-up watermelons and endless heads of lettuce?

Not only her fridges (and entire furniture) are black, but also the green fridge and freezer have a glass door. Talk about aesthetics, right? One might even think that the family’s sponsored by Häagen-Dazs.

The third fridge, which is the most ‘normal’ one out of the three is filled with eggs, different types of milk, bread, water, cheeses, and more fruits. Let’s not forget about the bottles of S. Pellegrino.

The pictures provided on Poosh’s website show a perfectly stocked-up fridge. So if you ever crave anything, it’s probably in there.

A world of fabulousness

During the fifth episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner was having a birthday dinner at her new home with friends and family. Clearly, her extravagant home left everyone shocked.

“Living in Kris Jenner World is just fabulousness. Like being surrounded by, like, opulence and a dirty martini in a crystal glass covered in diamonds,” Kholé commented. “Fabulous s*** everywhere.”

Not surprised but surprised by Kris Jenner’s luxurious mansion, Mary Jane (Kris Jenner’s mother) said: “You gotta see the refrigerator” to which Khloé replied: “Oh, I saw it.”

An ‘opulent’ home with lots of things to say about it

Can’t deny it, it’s such a beautiful and breathtaking living space. But noting the fact that she only lives with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, fans have had mixed opinions about Kris Jenner’s extravagant fridges. It looks like a supermarket, no joke.

I thought Yolanda Hadids fridge was obnoxious, but think Kris Jenners might have taken the 🎂 #TheKardashians — Valencia (the artist formerly known as Sarah) (@sezzoooooooooo) May 12, 2022

However, some others have thought of it as being a living dream.

@KrisJenner refrigerator is the fridge of my dreams — P r e c i o u s (@KingPreciousoxo) January 6, 2022