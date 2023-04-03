True Thompson celebrated her fifth birthday with a lavish party this weekend, but it seems like it was grandma Kris Jenner who stole the show, as fans couldn’t stop talking about her weight loss and how good she looked.

Anyone with an Instagram account would have seen the videos of Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter’s Octonauts-themed party, attended by all of The Kardashian gang, including her father Tristan Thompson.

We take a look at Kris Jenner, and why she had fans talking.

Kris Jenner shows off dramatic weight loss

The momager slayed in a chic yellow pastel suit, color co-ordinating with her granddaughter Stormi, as shown in Kylie Jenner‘s TikTok vlog.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss how good Kris Jenner looked at True’s birthday party, and her dramatic weight loss.

“Kris looks a lot thinner,” wrote one.

Another fan commented: “Kris! She lost so much weight! She looks amazing in that color too!”

One penned: “I mean she is 67 sometimes you get thinner as you get older.”

The comments complimenting Kris kept flooding in. Move over girls, there may be a new influencer in sight.

“Kris got the memo! “Wear pastel and match the cotton candy.” She looks flawless.”

“I agree Kris looks amazing!! I usually feel her looks are drab.”

“This color looks amazing on her!! Love the suit.”

Kris’ workout routine

Like her daughters, Kris Jenner is also known for being into her workouts. The star has previously revealed that she wakes up at 4 am.

On an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she revealed that her favorite exercise was pilates, so although she may not go as hard as her daughters Kim and Khloe, she still stays active.

Kris Jenner opened up about her busy day on Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh, where she revealed her workout routine was a brisk walk at 6 am followed by the treadmill at 7.

As we know, the devil works hard, but Kris works harder.

The momager has recently been mistaken for Kim

When you think there’s nothing else Kris Jenner can do, she only went and starred in a Meghan Trainor music video. However, it wasn’t her first rodeo as she appeared in Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next.

As well as calling the 67-year-old ‘iconic’ for her appearance, fans also couldn’t get over how much she looked like her daughter.

“I just realized how much Kris looks like Kim,” said one.

“I thought this was Kim Kardashian for a second,” noted another.