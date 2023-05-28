After making his TV debut in his 20s, Scott Disick recently celebrated his birthday, and although he and Kourtney are no longer together, the Kardashian family, including Kris Jenner, took to Instagram to send him wishes on his big day.

The Kardashians are back on our screens for season 3, and along with their return comes the return of Lord Disick, after taking a hiatus from the show.

We take a look at what Kris Jenner and the rest of the family had to say to Scott on his big day.

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Kris Jenner posts birthday tribute to Scott Disick

Taking to her 52.1 million followers on Friday (26 May) the momager posted a birthday tribute to Scott Disick on her Instagram stories.

Posting a picture of herself and Lord Disick, Kris wrote: “Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can’t believe how fast time flies by.”

Taking to the next slide sharing a photo of Scott and Mason, the star said: “I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always. You are an amazing son, dad, uncle friend and will always be a special part of our family.”

Khloe and Kim Kardashian also took to their Instagram to post tributes to Scott as Koko called said she was “so grateful” to have him in her life.

Kourtney remained quiet about her ex’s birthday on social media

Despite her sisters and mother posting birthday messages for Scott, it looks like Kourtney Kardashian decided to stay quiet on the matter on her social media.

The star recently attended a Blink-182 concert to watch her now husband, Travis Barker perform with her sister, despite the feud between Kourtney and Kim playing out on the new series of The Kardashians.

Taking to her Twitter on the day of the season 3 debut, Kim told fans: “Sorry sorry I’m here! Sorry had to pull up to the Blink 182 concert I did NOT forget about you guys.”

Scott had a ‘beautiful day’

Taking to his own Instagram at the end of the day, Scott informed his followers that he had a ‘beautiful day.’

“A beautiful day with my children and friends, couldn’t ask 4 more,” he wrote, accompanied of a picture of the sunset.

Earlier in the day, the now 40-year-old posted a photo of children Reign and P in T-shirts with his face printed on, as he was recently spotted out with them in Miami.