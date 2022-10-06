Kris Jenner turned to over $700 of marijuana gummies to ease hip pains











Season 2 of The Kardashians is in full swing now; with every new episode, we seem to learn something new about the infamous family. The latest October 6 episode taught us about Kris Jenner’s ongoing hip pain and how she spent over $700 worth of weed gummies.

In the state of California weed is legal and according to Kris, if you’re over 21 you can “walk into any weed shop and buy gummies.” Kris ended up taking the gummies on a weekend away and the footage was pretty funny and very insightful.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kris takes weed gummies for her back pain

During the Thursday, October 6, episode of The Kardashians Kris spoke candidly about her back issues and explained, “I sleep in pain, and it seems to get worse and worse and worse.”

While on a weekend getaway to Palm Springs with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughter Khloé Kardashian, the momager decided to make a pit stop at one of the local dispensaries. After detailing how the store smelled “like a crazy party, like the ‘70s,” Kris asked for “something for relaxation or joint pain,” before clarifying “Not ‘a joint,’ but ‘joint pain.’”

After looking around the store, the businesswoman walked away with a variety of CBD and THC flavored gummies including watermelon, cherry, and pineapple – oh, and let’s not forget, a tub of medicated lube.

“I’ll try anything once,” Kris said and the threesome ended up spending a whopping $730 dollars on the gummies over the weekend.

Kris got the munchies

Back at the hotel, Kris said, “I’m a little nervous about taking these gummies, but I will literally do anything to see if it receives my hip pain”, as a supportive daughter, Khloe decided she would share one with her mom.

While Khloe didn’t seem to feel the effects of the THC, Kris definitely did and was struggling to keep it together by dinnertime and it was clear to see through her sizable food order at a Mexican restaurant.

“You’re gummy definitely kicked in, you just ordered, like, five things,” Khloé said as Kris declared that she was feeling fuzzy “from the neck up.”

After adding in a few margaritas, Kris was in fits of laughter and Khloe couldn’t help but join in. During a confessional Khloe said, “the gummies have clearly kicked in with my mom. I don’t think my mom is feeling any hip pain right now, she doesn’t seem like it.”

Kris says it’s time to see a surgeon

While Kris might have found temporary relief from her pain, the final moments of Thursday’s episode show the mother of six being told by her physical therapist that “it’s time to see a surgeon.“ Kris told producers:

My life would be in chaos if I had to schedule surgery right now with all the work that I have going on. It makes me want to cry because it scares the s–t out of me. You don’t want to feel like you’re going to be that person on a walker.

Kris admitted that she was scared to tell her children as most of the time she is “fine.” In a clip for episode 4 of the Hulu series, which will drop on Thursday, October 13, Kris can be seen visiting a doctor who tells her she may need a full hip replacement.

While the California native says it’s a “mindf—k,” because she “suddenly can’t do all the things,” Khoé tells her “So you need to do it so you can.”

