Kris Jenner’s looks have come under fire in 2023 as she attended her eldest daughter’s baby shower this September. The mom-of-six manages her beautiful family’s careers and they often look to her for fashion inspiration. Despite being recognized for her good looks throughout her life, critics are going as far as to say that Kris’ face appears to be “melting” these days.

For years, rumors have swirled around the Kardashian-Jenner clan when it comes to plastic surgery. It turns out that Kris Jenner has been more of an open book than some of her daughters on the subject. She has admitted to opting for various cosmetic procedures in her time.

Critics say Kris Jenner has ‘melting’ face

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together this year. And, to celebrate the couple’s imminent new arrival, the two were thrown a lavish baby shower this September.

Kourtney, Travis, and many of their friends and family including Kris and Kim Kardashian were in attendance at the vintage Disney-themed bash.

Taking to their joint TikTok page, Kim and her daughter, North West, captured some sweet moments from the day, including a quick clip of Kris.

The momager was the subject of a Reddit thread following the TikTok’s release which saw critics suggest that her face looks like it is “melting.”

Viewers got a ‘jump scare’

Kris’ looks are clearly the topic of discussion for some fans following the baby shower.

One person wrote that they could see “Kylie’s future,” after a glimpse of her 67-year-old mom.

More commenters on the Reddit thread said that they got a “jump scare” when they saw Kris’ cameo in Kim and North’s TikTok.

Others queried the momager’s outfit choice, asking: “Why she in her PJs?”

Kris is almost 70 years old

As criticism flies in after Kris was spotted at the big family event, the 67-year-old thankfully has support from other fans who want to boost her up.

Commenting on her recent Instagram posts, one person asked Kris: “Do you ever age?”

Another called the Kardashians star “beautiful,” and “perfection,” and more add: “This girl looks good for her age.”

Others dub Kris a “queen”, as well as “gorgeous” and a “beauty.”

The Hulu show cast member hasn’t been secretive about some of the work she’s had done. Speaking to RuPaul on his show in 2015, Kris explained that she hasn’t opted for any changes to her natural nose.

However, she admitted getting “Botox, fillers, laser,” as well as “a boob job in the 80’s.”

