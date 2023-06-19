Kris Jenner dedicated a Father’s Day post to the Kardashian family’s father figures but excluded one important person in her life.

Kris Jenner has 12 grandchildren so we don’t blame her if she forgets a name or a birthday, but to forget a Kardashian-Jenner partner in her Father’s Day tribute? This is not the momager that we know.

June 18, 2023 marked Father’s Day, just one day after Kourtney revealed she is pregnant with her first child with Travis Barker and overall fourth.

In true Kardashian tradition, Kris took to Instagram to honor the family’s father figures in a heartfelt upload with a collage of photos.

The gang was all there, from Scott Disick to Kanye, but fans spotted that she excluded one member – possibly the most important man in her life.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Fans shocked Kris Jenner excluded Corey Gamble in Father’s Day post

Despite her daughters’ rollercoaster relationship with their exes, Kris continued to show them some love on Father’s Day.

The eight-photo collage included all of her daughter’s former partners, as well as her own.

The round-up shows Robert Kardashian Sr and Rob Jr side-by-side on row 1; Kanye and Tristan Thompson on the second row; Travis Scott and Caitlyn Jenner on the third; and last by not least, Travis Barker and Scott at the bottom.

We’re just hoping this isn’t the order of her favorites – if so, Lord Disick totally deserves more credit.

“Wishing all of the dads in our lives and all of the dads, step dads, grand fathers, and father figures out there a Happy Father’s Day! I hope your day is filled with love,” Jenner, 67, wrote.

Speaking of stepfathers, fans were quick to notice that Corey was never included in the post, despite being Kris’ partner, meaning he would be stepfather to her daughters.

That being said, Kris and Corey are not married and since he is about the same age as Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, the 42-year-old is likely considered their friend rather than a father figure.

Kris and Corey have been dating since 2014 after reportedly meeting at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday bash in Ibiza, Spain. Gamble was Justin Bieber’s tour manager at the time, and the Biebs has been friends with the family since at least 2010.

Justin’s romantic Bahamas photoshoot with Kim had dating rumors swirling, despite being 16 years old at the time.

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenners keep it ‘classy’ when it comes to family drama

The Kardashians have always been vocal about maintaining strong family bonds and fostering a good co-parenting environment for the sake of their children.

Kris’ Instagram post had fans hailing her as a “class act” for including her daughter’s exes.

“I really love that you are all so ok and inclusive and good co-parents. It sets a f****** amazing example of how blended families should be!” one praised.

A second person added: “Kris is such a nice woman, she has kept all the differences aside and wished each one of them love.”

Season 3 of the family series documents both Kim and Khloe struggling to co-parent with their exes amid the relationship difficulties.

Kim broke down in tears while refusing to be Ye’s “clean-up crew” in a heartbreaking confessional.

Khloe, meanwhile, has dealt with Tristan’s infidelity over the years but vowed to put everything aside for True and Tatum.