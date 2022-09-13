Kris tells us how to make the perfect Martini as she joins Kylie for the first Glam Bar ep











Kylie Jenner just launched her latest YouTube series called Kylie’s Glam Bar and fans are already living for the first episode which had no one other than the iconic Kris Jenner as Kylie’s first guest.

During the video, we got to watch Kylie as she did her mom’s makeup and promoted her latest collection with Kris which is based all around the momagers favorite drink, a martini.

Whilst Kris got her makeup done by her beauty-mogul daughter, just like usual, she sipped on martini’s and fans were obsessed.

Kris tells us exactly how she likes her martinis

During the first episode of Kylie’s latest makeup series, we got to see the mother and daughter duo as they explored Kylie’s latest collection with Kris. With an eyeshadow palette in the shape of a martini, it only made sense that Kris would have multiple in hand during the makeover.

At the start of the video, Kylie brought in a professional mixologist to help make her mom the perfect martini and Kris told us all exactly how she likes them.

Whilst also trying to get Kylie to repeat after her and remember how she likes the Kris told us her perfect recipe for a martini is, “extra dry, very cold, no vermouth and two olives, shaken and not stirred.”

Kris sipped on martinis throughout the video and showed us herself living her typical life as Kris Jenner on a Wednesday afternoon.

Kylie’s new Glam Bar series

The episode released on 12 September with Kris Jenner was the first of her latest YouTube series which she will now be uploading weekly. Kylie put a description of the new series in the bio of the video, which read:

Welcome to the first episode of my new series, Kylie’s Glam Bar. In each episode, I’ll be joined by some of my closest friends and family to create a unique glam look while sharing stories over sips, shots and custom-made cocktails inspired by the look of the day. I’m so excited to kick off the series with none other than my mom, Kris Jenner.

Already the video has had over a million views and from the comment section, it seems fans can’t wait for more. This is the first time Kylie has done a specific makeover series on her page and it comes after she received rave reviews for her “drunken” makeover videos with her friends and family.

Fans are obsessed with Kris and Kylie

The comment section on the YouTube video quickly filled up after just a day of it being posted, with fans of the makeup fanatic congratulating her and sharing their love for her new series. Most fans, however, were commenting on how much they love the mother and daughter duo, one person said:

The most iconic duo, they’re just made for each other and I just love how Kris found an opportunity to take a shot for every little step of the way.

Another chimed in saying, “Kylie and Kris are a hilarious iconic duo omg” another noticed Kris on the martinis and said, “I love how Kris finds any excuse to take a sip on her martini. Iconic.”

One fan left Kylie a suggestion for future videos on the Glam Bar series, saying, “I say Kylie does this with different celeb friends, who aren’t her sisters, like a YouTube series and talk about fun different topics with them.”

