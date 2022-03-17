Kristin Cavallari’s tattoos symbolise “difficult times” and new beginnings













Influencer, fashion designer and three times bestselling author, Kristin Cavallari is more than just a hard-working mom and entrepreneur as her two tattoos prove she has a more daring side to her.

The star ended up getting two tattoos amid her breakup her from former husband Jay Cutler and says one of them is a symbol that helps her “get through difficult times.”

Reality Titbit did some digging and have found out all about her tattoos and the insightful meanings behind them, keep reading to find out more.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Her first tattoo was inspired by her children

The star showed off her fist tattoo via her Instagram and shared its symbolism with her fans by posting a picture of her getting the tattoo done by artists Jon Boy while she sat on a couch.

The tattoo is very simple but has a deep meaning behind it, it consists of three initials put together and written in stunning calligraphy and are the initials of her children.

Kristin explained more details behind the tattoo via her Instagram story where she said how her new forearm tattoo was inspired by her three kids, Camden, Jason and Saylor.

Her second tattoo symbolises “difficult times”

Kristen has a second tattoo that she also got done amid her divorce from Jay and this one is just as dainty and low key as her previous. The mom of three shared a picture of her second tattoo which is a small butterfly on her left wrist.

On the post, she wrote that the butterfly symbolises growth in her life and said “Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times”.

Kristin didn’t give context when she explained this but fans are almost certain it is about her recent divorce from Jay as butterflies are commonly recognised as being symbols of freedom, change and new beginnings.

Kristin and Jay broke up after 10 years of marriage

The couple sadly announced their split last April after 10 years of marriage. They shared the announcement by both posting the same Instagram picture with a caption that stated:

With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. Kristin Cavallari, Instagram

Kristin appears to be thriving since the split and has been busy travelling the world and raising her children, she was also spotted with her former fling and ex co-star of Laguna Beach, Stephen Collette.

