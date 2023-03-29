Imprisoned American reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have yet another family member who might face jail time.

The Chrisley family is going through a difficult time at the minute. With both Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley in jail, Kyle Chrisley, whom Todd shares with his first wife, Teresa Terry, has also run into some legal troubles.

Kyle appeared on the first season of Chrisley Knows Best in 2014 but left the show not long after, due to his addiction struggles.

The family has a lot on their plate right now, but let’s find out what is going on, specifically with Kyle.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Kyle Chrisley arrested for alleged assault

Kyle Chrisley was arrested in March on March 13 for an alleged aggravated assault in Tennessee.

The 32-year-old son of Todd Chrisley was reported to have gotten into a physical altercation with his supervisor Deven Campbell at his work.

The police did not state the reason behind their altercation. However, according to the arrest warrant, Chrisley assaulted the alleged victim by “striking him multiple times in the face and upper body.”

It also reports that the defendant “displayed a fixed blade knife and threatened to kill/stab him.” It further states that the victim sustained injuries to the “head, neck, and hand to include bruises and lacerations.”

Kyle Chrisley struggles to find a lawyer

Following the arrest, Kyle was released from Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after posting $3,000 bail. However, it appears he is now having trouble finding a lawyer to defend himself, following the incident.

After attending Smyrna Municipal Court in Tennessee, regarding the assault charges; he asked Judge Brittany S. Stevens to have the case adjourned. The reason for the adjournment is so that Kyle can have “more time” to find a suitable lawyer.

Kyle’s father is already serving jail time

Kyle’s arrest came just two months after his father and stepmom, went to prison to begin their respective sentences. The duo was sent to jail for a combined 19 years; after the couple was found guilty of tax evasion and fraud.

Julie Chrisley is detained at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She is based more than 650 miles away from Todd Chrisley’s prison facility, Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.