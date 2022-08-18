











Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband and wife Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are an extremely successful couple. With Mauricio being one of the top real estate executives in town, he personally sells more than $150 million of real estate and has a brokerage worth more than $1 billion.

Kyle is doing as well as her husband, turning over a whopping salary through her participation on RHOBH as well as her acting career. Reality Titbit looks at the couple’s net worth.

Mauricio Umansky’s net worth

Many people know Mauricio simply as Kyle Richards’ husband. However, he deserves more recognition than that – he’s an incredibly successful businessman in his own right. Celebrity Net Worth (CNW) estimates the husband and father of four has a net worth of $100 million.

He is an incredibly successful real estate professional, selling more than $150 million worth of property in an average year. And that number doesn’t include referrals and other commissions for his network of agents.

Mauricio Umansky is the owner and chief executive of real estate company The Agency. The company specializes in luxury properties located in high-end neighbourhoods such as Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills, Malibu and Brentwood.

The Agency’s website claims Mauricio has $350 million worth of property under inventory, including a single house listed at $68.5 million.

The company employs more than 650 agents and has over 37 offices across the globe. The website states The Agency is worth more than $1 billion.

Kyle Richards’ net worth

CNW estimates Kyle is just as wealthy as her husband with a net worth of $100 million.

Kyle has made her fortune through her appearances on hit Bravo series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as well as a successful career in acting from a young age. Kyle Richards is also an entrepreneur who has pursued various business ventures and donates money to good causes.

With RHOBH being one of the most successful series in the franchise, the star is on a whopping salary of $270,000 per season, according to CNW, and is one of the OG housewives on the show.

Kyle’s acting career

Kyle has been acting since she was a child, with her first TV appearance at five years old. The star appeared in 19 episodes of TV show Little House On The Prairie spanning seven years.

Richardson continued her acting career into her adult life where she booked a minor, recurring role in medical drama ER, appearing in 19 episodes. She also appeared in supporting roles in films such as National Lampoon’s Pledge This!, Deadly Sibling Rivalry, and The Hungover Games.

Kyle Richards has earned credits on TV shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, 7th Heaven, Love Boat: The Next Wave, CHiPs, Days of Our Lives, and many others. And she doesn’t seem ready to quit acting any time soon. Why would she?