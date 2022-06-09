Kyle Richards' net worth proves she has more than a Little House on the Prairie













When it comes to the world of the Bravo housewives, having millions in the bank is pretty standard stuff. Kathy Hilton is topping the list when it comes to the richest Bravo housewives and Sanela Diana Jenkins’ net worth closely follows.

Given that Kyle Richards is Paris Hilton’s aunt and she’s been a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show first began in 2010, fans could assume that she’d have an impressive net worth in 2022. So, let’s take a look at how much Kyle Richards is worth…

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

RHOBH: Kyle’s career explored

Many Real Housewives fans will recognise Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but prior to becoming a Bravolebrity, Kyle had a whole career as an actress which kicked off when she was just a child.

Kyle’s acting career began when she was five years old and she appeared in a TV series called Policewoman in 1974 as per IMDb.

She also appeared in Escape to Witch Mountain, Police Story, Carter Country and Little House on the Prarie.

More recently, Kyle had roles in Days of Our Lives and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Kyle Richards’ net worth in 2022

After a childhood of acting, Kyle went on to have some TV roles as an adult but her more recent claim to fame is being a housewife on RHOBH. Kyle is an original cast member and has appeared on the show since 2010.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, she earns $270,000 per season on the Bravo show.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Kyle Richards’ net worth sits at a cool $100M in 2022 combined with her husband Mauricio Umansky.

The RHOBH star’s wealth is clear from Instagram

It’s no secret that Kyle and Mauricio have a pretty hefty net worth. It’s clear to see from RHOBH and Kyle’s Instagram page that they have accumulated wealth in their lives.

Kyle’s husband is a real estate broker and founder and CEO of The Agency, a billion-dollar brokerage firm.

The RHOBH star can often be seen posing on vacation, wearing designer clothes and hanging out with her equally as wealthy pals including Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke.

