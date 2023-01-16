Kyle Richards‘ weight loss transformation is no secret and he RHOBH star has been letting fans in on how she lost so much body weight on Instagram – and it’s not due to Ozempic.

The reality TV personality has been hailed as almost unrecognisable after she began sharing weight loss photos in 2022. In January 2023, she’s been keeping up her commitment and revealed all the secrets to her regime.

Kyle went for an appointment where she told a doctor she’s been “working out hard and doing yoga.” She underwent a skin firming procedure and let everyone in on her secrets. She also shut down Ozempic rumors.

Photo by BG041/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kyle Richards’ body transformation

Kyle has been showing off her weight loss since January, firstly with a group picture featuring Marisela Arechiga and accountability coaches Jenn Leipart and RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp.

She wore a tight-fitting gym outfit before giving an update on her weight loss in an Instagram Story on January 15 in which her toned abs were visible while wearing a sports underwear set.

Kyle has been undergoing a skin-firming treatment on her stomach and face called ThermiSmooth. It utilizes radio frequencies to encourage natural collagen production, which leads to skin elasticity and firmness.

Doc tells Kyle she’s ‘lost so much weight’

Kyle was told she’s “lost so much weight” during an appointment with Dr Kay. The RHOBH star then shared her weight loss secrets, putting her transformation down to working out hard, yoga, cycling and running.

She said “having four kids doesn’t help,” revealing she thinks “you can see my stomach.” Dr Kay reveals the treatment is “amazing for treating saggy skin or cellulite,” adding you have to take care of your body as you age.

Fans first noticed Kyle’s weight loss at the People’s Choice Awards in December 2022. It comes after she revealed she decided “no carbs, no sugar, no alcohol” in an October 2022 interview with Review Journal.

RHOBH star shuts down Ozempic claims

When one RHOBH viewer wrote, “Ozempic ha,” on the doctor’s post, Dr Kay responded: “Yes! Helped me lose 15 to 20kg!” Kyle, however, recently slammed claims she’s using Ozempic injections to lose weight.

A commenter on a group photo of Kyle with her friends, including Teddi Mellencamp, alleged Kyle used Ozempic, and Kyle wasted no time in shutting down the rumor. “Do not spread lies,” Kyle wrote in her reply. “I’m not on Ozempic.”

“Accountability or Ozempic[?] lol,” another fan wrote. Kyle hit back, “I am NOT on Ozempic. Never have been.” An Ozempic (semaglutide) injection is a non-insulin medicine that, with diet and exercise, may help improve blood sugar.

Photo by BG041/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK