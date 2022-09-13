









Kylie and Kris Jenner have been winning everyone’s hearts with their latest collab and after the pair came together for a cooking show video, fans just want more of it.

For those who have been following the Jenners, you would know that Kylie recently revealed her Kris collection and it has taken over social media by storm.

People have been waiting to get their hands on the collection which is set to release on September 14 but ahead of that, they have been getting a lot of Kylie-Kris content.

Kylie and Kris come together for a cooking show

Taking to their Instagram, Kylie shared a snippet from their Vogue Interview. The mother-daughter duo came together to promote their upcoming collection which is all set to release tomorrow.

To celebrate the occasion, they took the fans on a ride where they taught them how to make a martini and pasta. While the dishes seemed amazing, it was the energy and connection shared between the two that stuck out.

Fans were quick to point out that they would love to see a Kris-Kylie cooking show and the reality stars seemed to agree as that was the first thing they mentioned in their video.

What we know about the collection

On her social media, Kylie had done the unboxing for her new collection and it definitely one you would want to get your hands on.

The new collection includes a lip kit, gloss, blush, eyeshadow that is shaped like a martini glass, and eye masks that have olives drawn on them.

Kylie and Kris have been promoting the new collection on social media a lot. They even posted content on TikTok which was quick to get millions of views.

The first collection launched in 2018

This is the second collection that the duo has been working on. The first one was released in 2018. Fans of Kylie would know that the reality star often tends to collab with her sisters.

In the past, she has also released palettes with Kendall Jenner, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. With a new collection with Kris on the way, we wonder who will it be with next.

