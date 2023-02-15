Kylie Jenner and Stassie have finally found their “Forever Valentine” in each other as they celebrate the day of love together, on February 14th.

What better way for Kylie to spend Valentine’s Day than giving her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou aka Stassie a smooch?

The childhood friends have been by each other’s side since they were 10, as they became a trio with former best friend Jordyn Woods. The dynamic duo is always twinning, but the latest snap proves they really are soul sisters.

The besties matched in blue jeans and vintage leather jackets and the adorable picture was the definition of ‘cute jeans’, as Kylie would say. Let’s take a look at the image which has fueled hilarious theories that the best pals are a couple.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie kiss on Valentine’s Day

The 25-year-olds have been best friends since their teenage years and recently celebrated Valentine’s Day together on Tuesday, February 14th. The duo shared a joint Instagram in matching outfits where they did ‘kiss and tell’ poses before planting a playful kiss on one another’s lips.

Jenner wrote in the caption: “Forever valentine ♾️.” Karanikolaou commented back: “Forever & then some 🌹.”

The setting of the photo shoot was a basketball court. Jenner wore an oversized leather bomber jacket with a small Skims ‘Soot’ crop top underneath. On her bottom half, she went with wide-leg dark denim jeans paired with colorful Salomon S/Lab XT-6 shoes. Her natural wavey hair trailed down her back which completed her soft glam makeup look.

Karanikolaou’s matched her bestie in a slightly more fitted short leather jacket with white stripes along the sleeves. She wore a tight grey T-shirt with ripped mid-rise blue jeans and white high Nike air force. Stassie sleeked her hair back in a high bun and accessorized it with gold hoop earrings.

Kylie and Stassie fuel theories they’re a couple

Following the snap of Kylie and Stassie kissing, the comments section was flooded with fans questioning if the duo was actually dating. One fan asked: “When is Kylie gonna come out?” One even stated: “Honey, if you’re not a lesbian at least come out as bi! Cause the vibes are all there.” However, others squashed the rumors, with one user commenting: “And no this does not mean she is lesbian now.”

Sorry to disappoint fans who are rooting for Ky and Stas to get together; Stassie is already wifed off to TikTok musician Jaden Hossler. Along with kissing Kylie, Karanikolaou also posted a picture of her boyfriend playing the piano for her along with a rose-filled bath on Valentine’s Day.

Fans think Kylie’s post confirms split with Travis Scott

Others took the post as confirmation that Jenner was not spending the holiday of love with on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott. Kylie’s rumored split from Travis Scott has been at the forefront of fans’ minds over the past couple of months. However, the duo has not publicly confirmed the news.

Ky and Trav share a 5-year-old daughter Stormi and a 1-year-old son Aire. Kylie recently shared Instagram posts celebrating her two kids’ birthdays and Travis Scott, did not appear in the photos.