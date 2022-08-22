Kylie claps back at troll telling them to 'go off' as they make fun of her lips













Don’t mess with the Kardashians! Kylie Jenner clapped back at a troll after being criticized for what she looked like in a video with best friend Stassie. Plot twist, it was a filter.

The cruel comment made fun of the lipstick mogul’s pout, but the mum-of-two told her where to go. The reality star explained it was a filter and wasn’t in the mood for the negativity.

After years of over lining her lips, in 2015, she admitted to getting temporary lip injections. This came after she began to feel insecure after a boy said she was a good kisser, but her lips were “thin”. Teen Kylie said she felt “unkissable” after and had insecurities over her mouth.

Throughout the years and after building her cosmetics empire, the 25-year-old has embraced her natural lips. In fact, in some instances, they appear more like her natural look. Nonetheless, when it comes to online trolls trying to make fun of her, she won’t be allowing any comments of that sort.

Kylie Jenner claps back at troll

With 366 million followers on Instagram, Kylie has also embraced the world of TikTok.

On August 21, the 25-year-old beauty mogul updated her TikTok account with a video with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. The two posed for the camera during a fit check as Ciara’s song “Favorite” played in the background during the seven-second video.

What caught the attention of the fans was that both seemed to have lips bigger than normal. Many fans accused both celebrities of getting fillers.

A comment from a user said, “the lips please” alongside laughing and a skull emoji. It caught the attention of the reality star who quickly clapped back responding, “it’s the filter, but go off.”

Fans rush to defend Kylie

It isn’t a secret anymore that Kylie has adjusted the appearance of her lips. Her ‘billion-dollar business empire’ started from her biggest insecurity.

Fans of the popular member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan rushed to defend the mogul as many laughed off her response.

A fan added after “It’s the filter but go off” I’d cry myself to sleep after that.”

A second fan commented: “Why is everyone talking about the lips when she literally looks fine… Go do something else with your life.”

Another one penned: “Chill y’all — it’s the filter”

As followers were gushing about Stassie and Kylie’s friendship, others claimed how “they were the same person but in different fonts.”

Kylie’s lavish entry to 25

Earlier this month, the youngest sibling of the sisterhood turned 25. From receiving a ‘thousand roses’ from beau Travis Scott and a rare Hermès bag worth $100,000 from Kris Jenner, it’s no secret Kylie had the best entry to her 25th birth year.

Celebrating her birthday surrounded by her family and best friends, the reality star marked the day on a three-story yacht. The girls danced and drank tequila provided by her sister Kendall – including the moment Kim nearly choked.

The night included the attendance of the likes of besties Stassie and Victoria Villarroel, as well as sister Kim , Kendall , and momager, Kris. Khloé and Kourtney were not present on the night.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON TWO ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 22

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK