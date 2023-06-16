Kylie Jenner’s company Kylie Cosmetics is being sued by a former model who seeks a six-figure compensation for alleged late payment.

The reality TV star’s cosmetics brand faces hefty lawsuit by a former model who alleged that the company delayed two of her paychecks by more than 30 days back in 2020.

A representative for Kylie Jenner has since addressed the model’s claims in the lawsuit and offered to supply to necessary documents to prove that they paid on time.

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kylie Jenner is being sued for alleged late payment

The Kardashians star is embroiled in a new lawsuit that stem from two separate modeling photoshoots a model called Sasha Palma completed for the popular cosmetics brand.

As reported by TMZ, Sasha has recently filed a lawsuit against Kylie Cosmetics, alleging late overpayment for a photoshoot she did in June 2020.

In her lawsuit, Sasha has stated that she was supposed to receive a $2,000 payment for a one-day photoshoot but alleged that her payment was delayed by more than 30 days.

The model was hired to do another photoshoot in August 2020 for a similar $2k payment per day and alleged that she received her paycheck after more than 30 days.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Kylie Jenner for comment.

Model seeks a hefty payment

Sasha, who is represented by the modeling agency DT Model Management, is seeking a hefty six-figure compensation for both of the photoshoots.

The model demands to receive a $60,000 payment in penalties for her one-day photoshoot in June 2020 after allegedly receiving her paycheck late.

Sasha is seeking a similar compensation for her photoshoot from August 2020, totalling the full compensation to $120,000.

Kylie’s rep denies alleged late payment

A representative for the Hulu star and businesswoman has since come forward with a statement and denied Sasha’s claims in the lawsuit.

The spokesperson told TMZ that Sasha was paid within the NET 45-day period for both of her modeling photoshoots as indicated in her contract.

The rep added that they can suppy the necessary documents to show that the model was paid within the 45-day timeframe.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY