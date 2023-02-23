Kylie Jenner has batted away rumors and responded to a TikTok video where she was accused of mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows.

Fans rumored that Jenner was shading Selena after she stole the top spot as the “most followed” woman on Instagram. The former Disney star has garnered 381 million followers, overtaking Kylie’s 380 million. Now that Selena Gomez has dethroned Kylie Jenner on the gram, fans have started up rumors.

Selena Gomez’s devoted fan base has come to her defense, but it appears there is no need as the celebrities have denied ‘feud’ rumors.

KARDASHIAN NEWS: Kylie Jenner gets roared at for faux lion head at Paris Fashion Week

Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez’s eyebrow drama explained

Selena took to TikTok recently to talk about how she accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Not long after, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself with the text “this was an accident???.” She then shared a screenshot of her and Hailey Bieber on facetime with each other as Hailey only showed her eye and brows at the camera.

Of course, fans jumped to the conclusion that Hailey and Kylie were shading Selena. Many instantly made assumptions that Kylie placed her text over the eyebrows for a reason. Many plastered Kylie’s Instagram photos with comments such as: “Don’t support mean girl energy” and “The Queen is Selena Gómez.”

Whereas some fans stuck up for the mom of two. One user wrote: “Guys stop with the hate these are clearly unrelated…” Whilst another penned: “Ya’ll are reaching with these rumors.”

Kylie Jenner denies ‘silly’ rumors she mocked Selena

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wasn’t going to let trolls run with the conspiracy theory for too long. So she took to the comments section and shot down the rumors.

Writing underneath a TikTok clip by the user @devotedly.yours on Wednesday, February 22, Jenner wrote: “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Selena agreed with the KUWTK star and directly responded to Kylie’s comment: “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Selena dethrones Kylie becoming most followed woman on Instagram

Fans thought Kylie was throwing shade as when she posted the stories, Selena was about to overtake Kylie as the most followed woman on Instagram.

Jenner has held this title since January 2022, when she took over the reign from Ariana Grande. Therefore fans speculated that Kylie’s stories were a slight dig at Selena stealing her spot.

The cherry on top was Hailey being involved in the stories. Hailey is married to Selena’s long-term ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. Since the duo got engaged in July 2018, some Selena fans have trolled Hailey and attempted to create a divide between the celebrities.

Therefore, fans felt the comments were, even more, a subtle hint at Selena. Considering Hailey and Selena’s history of being pitted against each other by fans.