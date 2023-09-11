Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been spotted at the US Open after confirming their romance in the viral Beyonce concert fan video.

The couple of the moment, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, have gone on their first public outing since confirming relationship rumors at Beyoncé’s birthday concert last week.

Fans witnessed Kylie and Timothee smooching and hugging after months of dating speculation.

On September 10, the young lovebirds attended the US Open’s Men’s Singles Final and weren’t afraid to pack on the PDA.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

SEE: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet flaunt PDA at US Open

Timothee and Kylie sat and watched the tennis match with their arms wrapped around each other in matching black ensembles. The entrepreneur wore a fitted black T-shirt, likely from Kim Kardashian‘s clothing line, with black sunglasses.

Timothee, meanwhile, kept a low profile in a black baseball cap and zipped hoodie. It’s presumed that they sat in a VIP area as other fellow celebs such as Laverne Cox sat one seat below. Other famous faces dotted around the venue include Leonardi DiCaprio and Justin Timberlake.

We’re wondering what he whispered:

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Non-stop smooching:

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

And another:

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Timothee capturing Kylie’s best angles:

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Staring lovingly into each other’s eyes – more like sunglasses:

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kylie’s Instagram is bombarded by gifs of her new beau

Although the new couple has only been photographed on three dates, including a New York Fashion Week dinner, fans can’t help but link them together in every situation.

Earlier this month, the mom of two proudly posted behind-the-scenes images of her Acne Studios photoshoot and commenters didn’t hold back with the Timothee Chalamet gifs.

A top comment with over 1500 likes is a gif of the actor clapping at the Oscars 2022, while another shows Chalamet holding a knife as his Dune character, Paul Atreides.