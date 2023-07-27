Kylie Jenner at 19 years old looked majorly different from how she does now. She spoke of getting a secret boob job on The Kardashians season 3 finale, which she has vehemently denied for years. Kylie also opened up about the paparazzi post that was captioned, “Kylie with little dignity,” when she was “harassed” as a teenager.

The Hulu star revealed that she regrets getting a boob job. She also advised The Kardashians fans who are considering the surgery to “wait” until they become a mom. Kylie opened up about undergoing breast enhancement surgery at the age of 19 in 2017, the year before she welcomed daughter Stormi Webster, now five, with Travis Scott.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly

Kylie Jenner at 19 years old

Kylie Jenner was already very famous at 19. She was in a relationship with Tyga and had bleach-blonde hair. Before getting a boob job, she would attend events, such as when she went to New York Fashion Week in a low-cut dress.

“You know I got my breasts done before Stormi,” she told Stassie Karanikolaou during the July 27 episode. “Within six months of having Stormi—not thinking I would have a child when I was 20—like, they were still healing.”

Looking back, Kylie, now 25, appreciates her body as it was. “I had beautiful breasts, like natural t*ts,” she continued. “Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done, to begin with.”

Kylie – Before and after the boob job

Kylie’s boob job was a rumor for years. However, she always denied it but has finally come out with the truth, despite appearing to have a full bust even before the surgery. Kylie even spoke of plastic surgery rumors she’s faced.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face—which is false,” she revealed on The Kardashians season 3. “I’ve only gotten fillers.”

Kylie before her boob job [below] never covered up her body, but she has advised fans not to get a boob job done until after they become a mom. “I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,” she said of Stormi.

Now, Kylie often poses in bikinis and appears to be confident. A recent image years after her boob job backs up her statement that she “loves herself” and “has always loved herself,” encouraging fans to do the same.

Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kylie: ‘With little dignity’

Kylie said the paparazzi “violated” her as a teenager. She said, “I remember when I was 19, I was wearing, like, this colorful dress, and as I’m getting in the car, the pap goes to… Stomach’s on the ground, gets his camera up my skirt.”

She said he took a picture and added: “I’m literally, like, so violated. I’m crying in the car, I’m stressed out the whole night, the whole next day — like, this photo of my vagina’s going to come out.”

“The photo came out on Daily Mail, you could see my underwear a little bit, between my legs and the caption was like ‘Kylie with little dignity,’” Kylie said. “You know, with little respect for herself.”

