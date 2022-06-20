











Kylie Jenner has shared a new photo of her baby son and offered a glimpse of the infant to fans.

The makeup mogul posted a Father’s Day message which included a picture of the rapper posing with his children. The snapshot included a rare photo of Kylie Jenner’s four-month-old baby son, whose name and face have not yet been revealed to fans.

Just like every other year, Kylie has been giving a special shoutout to all of the men in her life for Father’s Day. This year, as it’s the first one as a family-of-four, the reality star took to Instagram to share a never-seen picture of the family. The two children were sleeping while Travis ate a bowl of noodles.

The 24-year-old gave birth to her second child on February 2, 2022. Coincidentally, her daughter Stormi was born the day before in 2018. However, the family has been keeping the son’s identity secretly, making fans wonder what his new name is.

Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kylie’s sweet Father’s Day tribute

Kylie Jenner wishes Travis Scott a happy Father’s Day in recent Instagram post 🤎 pic.twitter.com/HSkXJ8YN20 — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) June 19, 2022

On June 19, just like every year, Kylie Jenner paid tribute to her partner and father of her children, Travis Scott. The 24-year-old, on her Instagram account, sent a sweet message to her boyfriend of five years.

Keeping it simple, she wrote: “happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎.”

The image includes a picture of the rapper as the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi is sleeping beside him. Their four-month baby son is on top of Scott’s chest.

The sweet tribute has already garnered a whopping almost eight million likes. According to GEO TV, the post hit four million likes within two hours.

The family also celebrated the day with a party at home with big balloons that said “Happy Father’s Day” as Stormi was outside in the garden with her paternal grandmother, Wanda Webster.

Screenshot from Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Story / @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner fans are asking – “What’s his name?”

Travis Scott and his son wearing his Nike Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” 🌵



Photo: @kyliejenner pic.twitter.com/Po2taYG2GT — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) June 20, 2022

Compared to her sister Stormi, with whom Kylie shared her identity a month after giving birth, Kylie has been keeping the name and identity of her second child much more low-key. She has not yet shared any pictures of his face on the internet. Sometimes she shares only cropped shots from the waist down or places an emoji in front of his face.

On the day of his birth, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the news the couple had decided to name their son Wolf Webster. But a couple of weeks later she said they would be changing his name because “it didn’t feel like him.”

Since then, fans have been wondering about Kylie Jenner’s son and his new name. Father’s Day was no exception for fans demanding for the couple to reveal his name and his face.

“Girl, post a photo of the baby’s face,” a fan wrote. Another fan followed” “We need to see his little face 😩🤍.“

A third one commented in capital letters: “Say the name.“

An upset fan asked: “Why are u still covering the babies face and name? Lol s*** weird.“

Kylie calls Caitlyn the “best dad in the world”

Screenshot from Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Story / @kyliejenner

The youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan did not forget to give a shoutout to her father Caitlyn Jenner.

“Best dad in the worlddddd @caitlynjenner,” she captioned as she reposted a picture from an Instagram fan account to her 351 million Instagram followers.

Caitlyn is another family member who has decided not to appear in the family’s new reality TV show, The Kardashians. Instead, the 72-year-old has been living her life with her partner, Sophia Hutchins.

Also, Caitlyn was noticeably absent at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy. Nonetheless, according to Vanity Fair, there isn’t any bad blood in the family despite the former Olympian being “shocked.”