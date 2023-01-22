After nearly a year of speculation, Kylie Jenner has finally revealed her son’s name. Its meaning might be linked with her eldest daughter, Stormi. But what is the actual meaning of her son’s name, Aire Webster?

On February 2, 2022, Kylie welcomed her second child, a boy, with her partner, Travis Scott. The pair are also parents of their daughter, Stormi Webster.

Since his birth, fans have been curious about what her son looked like. However, the reality star kept both his identity and his name a secret – until now.

Let’s find out the meaning of Kylie’s son’s name, Aire Webster, which might be linked to her first child, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner reveals her son’s name, Aire Webster

The intrigue is finally over. On January 21, Kylie updated her personal Instagram account with the caption “Aire”.

After months of speculations, the world has finally learned the name of Kylie and Travis Scott’s baby son name. The 25-year-old shared the first pictures posing with her son, posing in the mirror, and including solo shots.

Days after she had given birth, Kylie revealed to her fans the couple had named him Wolf Webster.

Weeks later, the mogul told her fans the couple had decided to change his name because it didn’t suit him.

Since then, the pair kept the details of their son’s birth private.

What is the meaning of ‘Aire’?

It’s unclear whether Aire’s name is linked to his four-year-old sister, Stormi. Many fans were also left confused about how to pronounce his name, though many think it is pronounced ‘air’.

The meaning of Aire’s name translates to the word ‘air’ in Spanish.

Finding other possible alternative meanings, Kardashian fans and critics pointed to the meaning of Aire’s name in Arabic, flooding social media with memes.

Fans react to the news ‘on a random Saturday’

Kylie‘s fans left messages reacting to her revelation. Many were left starstruck by his visuals, as well as his “cute” name.

A fan commented: “There he is.”

“We got a name y’all, we won,” a second commented.

A third fan joked: “Are y’all happy now that you saw his face.”

“Stormie (Storm) and Aire (Air). Makes sense,” another wrote.

The picture has gained over 17 million likes in over ten hours, on the road to surpassing her current most liked-Instagram post about her second pregnancy announcement.

