Kylie Jenner before and after her transformation and cosmetic tweaks she's admitted to













There are many dramatic before and afters in Hollywood and Kylie Jenner’s is probably one of the most dramatic and iconic.

The main feature we all know Miss Jenner for is her lips which have changed dramatically over the years, but she has also had other work done to enhance her features in the past. Some of which she has admitted to, others that are speculation.

Reality Titbit is taking a look back at the transformation of Kylie Jenner’s looks over the past few years. Check it out.

Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

In 2015 Kylie admitted to lip injections

In 2015 Kylie famously admitted to lip injections, in a clip from KUWTK she said:

I have had temporary lip fillers. It’s just something that I wanted to do. Kylie Jenner

For a while she was widely criticized for telling fans it was only makeup, she told Cosmopolitan:

You guys have watched me grow up since I was nine. My face is going to get different. Now, I know how to do my makeup, contour and everything. I’m not against surgery. I’d never say no, but I don’t desire it right now. Kylie Jenner

Over the next few years the star’s lips kept on growing and it was obvious that she had kept on getting more.

It’s 2022, beauty can be purchased



This is Kylie Jenner before and after – face, boobs, jawline, fillers, nose, Botox pic.twitter.com/5udUwetg8I — 👈 this is not a Bandicoot (@IronBandicoot) April 25, 2022

Fans think she has had a nose job

After keeping a pretty low profile in 2016, Kylie made her return at the PLT launch party and fans were convinced that her nose appeared smaller and more refined.

Others thought they could see that her brows were higher, making them assume she has had a brow lift. By this point, many fans thought they could see filler in her jaw and cheeks.

Kylie admitted to her filler in 2018 when she replied to an Instagram comment about her face saying, “I got rid of all my filler.”

However, this didn’t last long as the star appeared to get her filler re-done, however, her latest looks are much more natural.

Nicki Minaj did not lie. Here’s a before and after pictures of Kylie pic.twitter.com/CYzW5s8iZT — Just cass (@Just_cassie20) October 12, 2021

Kylie’s latest looks

Kylie has been open about her filler in the past and at the moment, she clearly has it, but it looks great.

During some of her most recent red carpet looks, like the Oscars, she looks “perfected” according to fans. One viewer on Twitter said she looked “computer-generated” at the ceremony.

In terms of her body, Kylie, like most of the Kardashians, hasn’t admitted to any surgery, but fans have been convinced for while that like her sisters, she may have had butt implants, breast augmentation and more.

With all this being said, we can’t deny that the new mum of two looks great.

