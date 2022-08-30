









Kylie Jenner is clapping back after a fan questioned her recent TikTok post. The beauty mogul was quick to remind people that she still does “normal” things like driving.

For those who have been following Kylie for a while, you would know that the reality star seems to have found her interest in making TikTok videos.

Lately, the star has been posting constant updates and fans are loving every part of it. However, it has also paved the way for some speculations about why this sudden change might have happened.

Kylie Jenner’s recent TikTok grabs attention

Kylie recently took to TikTok to introduce her new lip blushes. To promote the product, the star decided to shoot a video while sitting inside her car.

She was definitely using vlog-style content, something we have usually seen her do on Instagram. Kylie was quick to tell people about different occasions they could use the product.

She also went ahead and showed everyone how it would look on their lips. While the video was quick to receive several views, some seemed to question her new style.

Her vlog-style content gets questioned

It all started when a TikTok user who goes by the username @plasticchandler noted that her new video looked a lot like an influencer video.

He noted: “You are a billionaire, girl, why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multi-million dollar home?” The social media user was quick to point out how the Kardashians had never lived a normal life and assured the followers that what they saw in the video was not something Kylie did usually.

Following this, there were several other people who made similar comments about the video.

Kylie Jenner claps back

It did not take long for Kylie to respond to the video as she was quick to comment on it by writing: “It’s really not that deep or calculated. this video took me 5 mins to make. and yes I still drive and do normal things.”

In fact, if you have been keeping up with the Kardashians, you would know that Kylie and Kendall have gone to drive-thrus. At the same time, Kylie has enjoyed shopping with Kris Jenner at a grocery store. Overall, the reality star has been vocal about living a normal life while letting her kids also enjoy the same.

