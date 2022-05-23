Kylie Jenner takes a chop at Kendall by calling her 'cucumber girl'













Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance has caught the attention of Kardashians fans all over the world. Since the two started dropping hints on Instagram that they were an item, the internet has gone crazy for Kravis. From a stunning red rose engagement to an iconic Vegas wedding, it seemed that Kravis couldn’t top it, but with a grand wedding in Porto Fino, they’ve only gone and done it.

It wouldn’t be a Kardashian wedding without a whole lot of grandeur and a stunning location. The attendees at Kravis’ nuptials included Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kylie Jenner and ‘cucumber girl’ Kendall Jenner.

Kylie Jenner takes to TikTok with ‘cucumber girl’

Enjoying Kourtney and Travis’ wedding on May 22nd in Portofino, Kylie and Kendall Jenner took to the dance floor.

Uploading to TikTok on May 22nd, Kylie posted a video of herself and Kendall dancing and captioned it: “me and cucumber girl“.

The sisters danced to Tear in My Heart by twenty one pilots wearing floral dresses.

Cucumber girl nickname explained

Kylie’s TikTok raked in 2.6M likes and over 14K comments in less than 24 hours. Many commenters wrote that they found it hilarious that Kylie had captioned the video: “me and cucumber girl“.

Kendall has earned herself the nickname of “cucumber girl” because of the way The Kardashians viewers caught her cutting cucumber at home.

During the Hulu show, Kendall asked the camera crew not to zoom in on her as she’s “not a good cutter“.

Kendall’s awkward salad prepping goes viral

Many Kar-Jenner fans will know that the family loves a good salad, but it seems that Kendall isn’t experienced in preparing food.

The clip from The Kardashians went viral and Kendall’s cucumber moment was made into a meme.

Many people tweeted their thoughts on Kendall’s kitchen skills and now it seems that her sister is joining in with the roasting.

No cause Kylie calling Kendall “cucumber girl” in her tik tok caption has me screaming — frenchie (@frenchiexc) May 22, 2022

