The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie Jenner takes a chop at Kendall by calling her 'cucumber girl'

May 23, 2022
Helen Williams

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance has caught the attention of Kardashians fans all over the world. Since the two started dropping hints on Instagram that they were an item, the internet has gone crazy for Kravis. From a stunning red rose engagement to an iconic Vegas wedding, it seemed that Kravis couldn’t top it, but with a grand wedding in Porto Fino, they’ve only gone and done it.

It wouldn’t be a Kardashian wedding without a whole lot of grandeur and a stunning location. The attendees at Kravis’ nuptials included Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kylie Jenner and ‘cucumber girl’ Kendall Jenner.

Kylie Jenner takes to TikTok with ‘cucumber girl’

Enjoying Kourtney and Travis’ wedding on May 22nd in Portofino, Kylie and Kendall Jenner took to the dance floor.

Uploading to TikTok on May 22nd, Kylie posted a video of herself and Kendall dancing and captioned it: “me and cucumber girl“.

The sisters danced to Tear in My Heart by twenty one pilots wearing floral dresses.

Cucumber girl nickname explained

Kylie’s TikTok raked in 2.6M likes and over 14K comments in less than 24 hours. Many commenters wrote that they found it hilarious that Kylie had captioned the video: “me and cucumber girl“.

Kendall has earned herself the nickname of “cucumber girl” because of the way The Kardashians viewers caught her cutting cucumber at home.

During the Hulu show, Kendall asked the camera crew not to zoom in on her as she’s “not a good cutter“.

@kyliejenner

me and cucumber girl

♬ Tear in My Heart – twenty one pilots

Kendall’s awkward salad prepping goes viral

Many Kar-Jenner fans will know that the family loves a good salad, but it seems that Kendall isn’t experienced in preparing food.

The clip from The Kardashians went viral and Kendall’s cucumber moment was made into a meme.

Many people tweeted their thoughts on Kendall’s kitchen skills and now it seems that her sister is joining in with the roasting.

Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over three years, writing about reality TV and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dog.

