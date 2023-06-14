Kylie Jenner dons a flowing summer dress in her latest style switch-up, prompting speculation it’s the Timothee Chalamet effect.

Kylie Jenner has been sporting several refreshing new styles in recent weeks and fans think it’s courtesy of her rumored beau, Timothee Chalamet.

She took on the trending “quiet luxury” concept during her Paris trip, which saw the reality queen ditch her trademark striking curve-hugging outfits for minimalist and monochrome looks. The new direction has also fueled accusations that Kylie is copying Scott Disick’s ex, Sofia Richie, whose fashion reputation has skyrocketed since her elegant Chanel wedding ensembles.

It seems that the mom of two is continuing her style overhaul in her latest floral dress – it’s giving summer fairy vibes and we’re not mad about it.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kylie Jenner in her ‘soft girl era’ amid Timothee Chalamet rumors

Kylie ditched her usual private jet backdrop for nature as she posed among overgrown grass in a blue and white floral frock with off-the-shoulder puff sleeves.

The beauty entrepreneur looked ethereal in the Instagram post as her long brunette locks fell loosely over her face in the candid photos.

This is the first time Kylie has opted for such a delicate look; no wonder fans are calling it her “soft girl era”, which describes a cutesy and feminine style.

Some are even suggesting that it’s the French influence of Mr Chalamet, who is suspected to be the cameraman of all of Kylie’s recent social media posts.

“It better not be who I think it is taking these pictures Kylie Kristen,” one commented. And yes, they’re talking about the Dune actor.

A second person claimed the photos were inspired by Chalamet’s film, Call Me By Your Name. “Call Me By Her Name,” they wrote.

“My fairy princess,” another user admired.

If you’re wondering how she achieved the dainty look, Kylie is wearing a bluebell-patterned Stanza dress by Doen, which retails for $298. She kept it casual with red Marine Serre Rise 22 trainers and a caramel Bottega Veneta Cabat shoulder bag.

Kylie was hanging with her friends and the Kardashian-Jenner babies

We hate to break it to you but Timothee was not in sight yesterday. Kylie, 25, was spending time with friends while babysitting Chicago, Dream, and Stormi.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder uploaded a dramatic TikTok of herself frolicking in a field, while another video saw her interview the three Kardashian grandchildren about their favorite colors.

For the record, Stormi and Chicago’s favorite shades are pink and blue, while Dream loves blue and white.

The uploads come over a week after Kylie and Timothee were finally photographed together at an event. It was a family affair as Kendall Jenner and the actor’s sister, Pauline, were also present.