Kylie Jenner fans are howling as baby Wolf loses his name after 52 days













As Kylie Jenner released her adorable pregnancy video for her new baby boy, she also made a shocking revelation on her Instagram story, saying that the couple had decided to change their son’s original from name “Wolf” as it “just didn’t feel right.”

Reality Titbit has all the details on the name change as well as her latest heartwarming YouTube video following her pregnancy journey entitled To Our Son.

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kylie changes the name of her baby boy

The 24-year-old entrepreneur and now mum of two previously announced that they were calling their little boy Wolf Webster. However, she shared an Instagram story with her 340 million fans on 21 March 2022 saying that they had changed their son’s name. The post said:

FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore, we just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. Kylie Jenner, Instagram

The reality star shares two children with Travis Scott – whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster. One of these is their daughter Stormi, who is now four, and the other we are back to not knowing the name off! The nameless baby boy was born on 2 February 2022 weighing 8lbs 13oz.

Kylie posted an adorable baby video

We all remember when Kylie finally posted her pregnancy video with Stormi after she kept the entire journey private from social media and fans, and audiences couldn’t wait to see the one she would create for her latest baby boy.

The video didn’t disappoint and the nine and a half minute-long clip was posted to her YouTube yesterday and was entitled To Our Son.

The video shows Kylie’s journey from the moment she found out that she was pregnant to the moment she literally gave birth to her son. The candid footage shows her close friends and family all reciting heartfelt words to her baby boy as well as some adorable footage of Stormi profusely kissing her mom’s belly.

Fans were hoping it may have ended with a small shot of her new son, however, unfortunately, it didn’t. It ended with a blank screen but you could hear the audio clearly and it was of the amazing moment Kylie welcomed her son into the world.

Her baby boy had the same due date as his sister

Kylie announced during the video that her soon to be baby boy had the exact same due date that Stormi had. Though he didn’t end up being born on that day, he was born just one day after his sister.

In the video, Kylie asked Stormi if she would mind that her brother may be born on the same day as her, to which she said she wouldn’t. Fans are already imagining the extravagant joint birthday parties that are going to be heald for the siblings – not that we are jealous or anything…

