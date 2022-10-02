









Kylie Jenner shared a set of steamy photos online where she modelled the latest SKIMS underwear set – however, fans couldn’t stop talking about her eyebrows instead.

The makeup mogul, who is in Paris for Fashion Week, shared with followers a glimpse inside her hotel room while she’s in the French capital over the weekend.

Kylie, wearing sister Kim’s latest underwear launch, wasn’t shy to pose for the camera as she took a break from her busy schedule attending couture fashion events.

Kylie Jenner models underwear – but her eyebrows are the talk of the town

Despite her incredible figure on show as she supported her big sister Kim, the 25-year-old tried to put the underwear brand up front and center for the impromptu shoot.

Lounging on a huge bed with a platter of green grapes, Kylie went for a natural glam look.

Pairing SKIMS black underwear set with thigh high boots, the mom-of-two captioned the photo: “Slay, sleep, repeat”. It’s true, she has been having a busy week throwing gorgeous outfits together for the highly-anticipated fashion event of the year.

Despite the stunning set of pictures, fans spammed the comments of the post with questions about Kylie Jenner’s eyebrows.

“Eyebrows?”, asked one with a crying face emoji.

“Looks like her eyebrows got waxed”, added a second.

A third pleaded: “Please get your natural eyebrows back”, before a fourth just outright asked: “Where yo eyebrow at Queen?”

However, it some followers got the vibe. One penned: “The bleach brows are gonna be my highlight of this week”.

Sisters stick together

Second in line Kim Kardashian, who doesn’t always comment on her sibling’s posts – not a hardcore user like Khloé – simply asked: “Skims bras?” in the comment section.

But Koko then piped up and joked: “Aren’t these the best grapes ever,” always the comedian of the family.

Supermodel pal Gigi Hadid described her as “stunn”, in awe of the gorgeous photos.

Then we have another fan who admitted: “I wanna be that grape so bad”.

So it’s best Kylie just ignores the questions over her brows – it’s just makeup at the end of it all.

It’s also fitting older sister Kim also took inspiration in changing her look, by bleaching her own brows for her cover shoot with Interview Magazine. So it must run in the family.

