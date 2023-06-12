‘Quiet Luxury’ is proving itself as the style of this season, slowly taking over celebrity wardrobes and our social media feeds alike. But stars such as Kylie Jenner who are embracing this sleek new look are struggling to compete with the queen of all things luxe: Sofia Richie.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who wouldn’t look good in the Quiet Luxury aesthetic. This trend taking over the fashion world is all about simple, clean silhouettes, monochrome palettes, and dressing like you’re spending your summer sunning in the Hamptons or at a Succession-style family function.

Sofia Richie has been crowned by netizens as this year’s Queen of Quiet Luxury. But other celebrity style icons such as the Kardashian-Jenners are hoping to make their mark.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

From Insta Baddies to Quiet Luxury Queens

The likes of Kylie Jenner have become synonymous with the ‘Insta baddie’ aesthetic over the years. When this way of dressing became a trend in the summer of 2016, our Instagram feeds were taken over by acrylic nails, a perfectly ‘beat face’ complete with plump lips, “brows on fleek” and lash extensions. Clothing was tight and revealing, brightly colored, and often from brands such as Missguided and Fashion Nova, who partnered with many ‘Insta baddies’ to promote their brands. It paved the way for the rise of the social media influencer as we know them today.

But the past year has seen a shift away from this overtly glamorous aesthetic to a more paired-back way of dressing.

When Stealth Wealth is all about flashing the brands, Quiet Luxury emphasizes understated dressing with high-quality garments. The lines are sleek and crisp, the fabric weighty, and the jewels tasteful.

Sofia Richie embraces Quiet Luxury style change

While the Kardashian-Jenners are known as part of team Insta Baddie, Sofia Richie has fallen into the Quiet Luxury side. Once upon a time, when Sofia was dating Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, the young style star dressed with the Baddie aesthetic as crop tops, leotards, and bodysuits were staples of Sofia’s wardrobe.

But since Sofia and Scott split in 2021, Sofia has undergone a style change. This has only been accentuated since she married Elliot Grainge in April this year.

Sofia now opts for minimal makeup, simple hairstyles, and chic tailoring for her everyday looks. And Chanel, lots of Chanel.

‘She thinks she is Sofia now’

Kylie Jenner appears to be following in Sofia’s footsteps when it comes to switching aesthetics. The beauty billionaire parts ways with her skin-tight bodysuits and bikinis this summer in favor of a style more reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy.

“Copying Sophia Richie these days, I see (sic),” one commenter wrote on Kylie’s Instagram post before another added that “she was influenced by Sofia” with her look.

“She thinks she is Sofia now,” another commenter wrote of Kylie’s style change.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images