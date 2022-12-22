Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram post has the internet in a frenzy, but her fans haven’t given her a Kardashian-approved stamp on her makeup look.

Kylie is a fashion icon and has built a cosmetic empire. Although now the 25-year-old is not as active on social media as she was before, Kylie turns up once in a while to update her fans on her whereabouts.

However, the entrepreneur shocked fans in an edgy photoshoot. She appeared in a stunning sheer gown showing her underwear, but her lips completely smudged on her face.

The night before she shared updated her Instagram feed, she was spotted wearing the same look at Beverly Hills’ Yazawa Japanese BBQ. It must’ve been a messy dinner date, right?

Kylie Jenner’s latest photoshoot left her lipstick smudged

In an all-black sheer dress and sheer matching lingerie on top of a black leather jacket, the beauty guru came through strong days before Christmas Eve.

On December 21, Kylie updated her 376 million Instagram followers with three different sets of posts, from posing in an elevator to giving up close-up shots of her look.

Kylie might’ve wowed fans with her sheer gown and lingerie, but her makeup look has not been Kardashian-approved by her millions of followers. In one of her posts, the mom-of-two wiped her lipstick by smudging it on her face.

“Love you mean it,” she captioned.

Fans cruelly mock her joking ‘Stormy did her makeup today’

Another day, another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was trolled by the internet. Although this time, it’s safe to say Kylie brought it on herself.

By the time fans and critics zoomed into the look, the comment section quickly flooded with cruel comments mocking the star. Many were not feeling the ‘messy’ look.

A fan commented: “Kylie, I love you but this gives me cringe.”

“Of all the make-up removal products she has, she’s just gonna wipe it off with a hand,” a second wrote.

One asked: “So the lipstick is not smudge-proof…?”

“I’m guessing her daughter did her makeup?” another wrote.

Kendall and Kylie’s chaotic ‘Get Ready With Me’

Kylie Jenner’s YouTube Channel

These days, it might be difficult to get Kylie and Kendall into the same room for other than an event, but the iconic duo has surely given fans a lot of laughter with their antics.

Funny enough, it’s not the first time fans have seen Kylie or Kendall messing up her makeup looks. In March 2021, Kendall and Kylie teamed up for a brand collaboration, where they got ready using all Kylie Cosmetics and drinking shots of 818 Tequila.

During the video, Kendall and Kylie spoke about their love for each other and serious topics, leading to Kylie crying. However, as they took more shots, they began laughing uncontrollably.

By the end of the video, the Jenner sisters were drunk, and their makeup simply wasn’t the greatest – but they sure did have a lot of fun.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know