Nine months after the birth of her second child, Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner has yet to reveal whether she and Travis have changed his name to fans. However, minutes before season two of the family reality show came to an end, the mogul gave an update on her son’s name.

The second season finale of The Kardashians has left fans on a cliffhanger. Ten episodes later, viewers have not yet been told whether the makeup mogul has chosen a new name for her baby son, who was born earlier this year.

The 25-year-old has now unveiled her son’s name is still Wolf, legally, for now. But she hinted she might finally reveal the new name she and Travis call the infant in the next season. Nonetheless, chances are viewers will have to wait until the new year to find out.

…. Once again, the fans have been “teased” but are not impressed.

Kylie Jenner’s baby son’s name is still Wolf Webster

The finale episode of season two of The Kardashians began with Kylie giving birth to her second child. Despite showing four-year-old Stormi on Instagram and TikTok, she has been keeping her son away from the cameras and the spotlight.

“This year has been very transformative for me,” Kylie says in the confessional. “There are so many things that I’m really excited about, hang out with my babies and really dive into my work.”

“My baby’s name is still Wolf.

“I’ll let you know when I change it. Maybe I’ll tell you guys in Season 3.”

During the year, fans have tried to discover the name of their second child through Instagram stories, photos, and captions – but with no success. Some have sparked conspiracy theories in hoping small clues were being released via Easter Eggs for the tot’s moniker.

However, the mogul might be ready to reveal his name – but fans might have to wait a little longer.

Fans have been ‘tortured’ over Kylie Jenner’s baby name

Waiting for Kylie to reveal her son’s name, The Kardashians viewers were actually left empty-handed. Although they were no longer impressed, fans still hope to learn his name in the upcoming season.

Now the fans are just waiting for the big reveal… again.

There’s a name, but Kylie is not ready to share it

Last September, Kylie and momager Kris Jenner made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, sharing the first update since announcing his name change earlier in March.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed the couple “haven’t officially legally changed the name”, though they had a name in mind.

“We don’t call him Wolf” Kylie added, to which James asked: “Well, what do you call him?”

“You know…” she replied, leading the British host to joke about ‘You Know’ not being a good name.

The reality star then confessed to him having a new name, but she was “just not ready to share yet”.

