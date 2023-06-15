Kylie Jenner has a ‘hickey’ or ‘love bite’ on her neck as she smiles in a floral dress with her children on Instagram. She’s living her supposed ‘Timothee Chalamet era’ as his alleged girlfriend, and now a ‘love bite’ has been spotted…

The reality TV personality shared a series of photos on Instagram with her daughter Stormi and her cousins. They appeared to be aboard Kylie Air, her private jet, and enjoyed a vacation abroad with Kylie bringing back ballet flats.

Kylie Jenner has now been inundated with comments regarding a ‘hickey’ on her neck, which is seen in a photo taken holding her daughter’s hand. It comes as the star embraces her ‘Timothee Chalamet era’ with a new style.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kylie Jenner seen with ‘hickey’

A side shot of Kylie saw her holding her son, Wolf, and holding her hair up to reveal her neck. Fans are convinced a mark on her neck is a hickey. One fan wrote on Kylie’s Instagram: “Am I the only one who peeps the hickey🤣.”

Another penned: “Uhm ms kylie, we see that hickey.” And fans are speculating that her rumored boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, is the man behind the supposed action, but there are no confirmations from either of them.

“Hickies on her neck ✨,” reacted a fellow Instagram follower, while one fan said: “Timothee Chalamet for sure.” However, the mark could be down to a burn from hair straighteners rather than Kylie getting a love bite!

She’s in her ‘Timothee Chalamet era’

It’s not just Kylie Jenner’s ‘love bite’ on Instagram that is receiving attention. Her style appears to have changed too, to a more girly vibe including floaty dresses and ballet pumps – different from her usual tight dresses and trainers.

When Kylie was finally spotted with Timothee, fans went nuts about the news, as they seemingly suggested that there could be a romance going on between them. It comes after she was reportedly spotted leaving his home.

Fingers point to Sofia Richie being behind Kylie’s new style inspiration. “Girl saw Sofia getting attention for this kind of aesthetic and said my turn… Lmfao 😹” commented a fan on Jenner’s Instagram.

Kylie and Timothee dating rumors

Timothee Chalamet nor Kylie Jenner has confirmed a romance. However, Kylie and Timothee have been facing dating rumors for months, ever since it appeared she had split from Travis Scott, the father of her kids.

When she took the vacation with her children, fans grew convinced about the speculation, especially after Kylie Jenner’s love bite. Some jokily guessed that Timothee’s voice was overheard telling the kids, “Peace signs up!”

Timothee was also pictured with Kylie – and his friend Kendall Jenner – with fans going as far as to congratulate her mom, Kris Jenner. Still, though, neither of them has confirmed Kylie as Timothee Chalamet’s ‘girlfriend’.

