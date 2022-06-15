











Kylie Jenner is the youngest member of Forbes’ American self-made rich list for the fifth year in a row.

She is not only the youngest or wealthiest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan but also one of Forbes’ most featured millionaires in their rich lists.

At the age of 21, Kylie became the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019. However, she hasn’t topped that win since. The following year her net worth was then estimated as $900m in 2020.

But that hasn’t stopped the makeup mogul. Three years later, she is the youngest on the America’s Self-Made Richest Women list. Kylie Kenner has had this title on the Forbes rich list for five years. Even though the success of the Kardashian family is usually credited to sister Kim, it appears Kylie has managed to take it a step further.

Only in her mid-twenties, Kylie has achieved a lot of success in the beauty industry. Her brand also is making a stamp worldwide, after recently started trading in stores internationally. Starting as an online store, Kylie Cosmetics is now accessible almost everywhere around the globe.

Building a ‘billion-dollar empire’

Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner has made a ton of money with her businesses. Starting with insecurities about her own lips, she turned it into an empire at a very young age. As her momager would say: “You’re doing amazing, sweetie.”

The youngest of the family used her $250,000 earnings to form her own empire. The money came from her modeling career and appearances on the iconic reality show with her family, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It helped to build her first business in 2015. Kylie was only 17-year-old when she started Kylie Cosmetics.

During its first launch, Kylie Cosmetics completely sold out in under a minute. Seven years later, it’s now an empire and the core of its subsidiaries and very successful brands: Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby.

Kylie named as youngest millionaire by Forbes on ‘America’s richest self-made women under 40’

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As per Forbes, Kylie is the youngest millionaire on the list for the fifth consecutive year in a row. This is in despite of her fortune declining by approximately $20 million.

In 2019, Kylie sold 51% of her company to Coty Inc. for $600 million, which increased the value as a whole to $1.2 billion. Reports have revealed she has bagged $340 million after taxes on revenue after a tough year with a significant decrease in sales.

Despite this, Kylie still remains on the list of youngest American self-made women list for the fifth year running. She joins other amazing businesswomen including Taylor Swift, Rihanna and CEO and Good American co-founder Emma Grede.

What is Kylie Jenner’s net worth in 2022?

Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

By the age of 20, she already had earned $900 million from her business. The following year, she earned the title of the youngest self-made billionaire.

In 2020, BBC revealed Forbes had taken off the entrepreneur off the list. The Kardashian family had been accused of going to “unusual lengths to present its youngest member as richer than she was.” Naturally, Kylie clapped back at the comments. The beauty mogul said to “never ask for any title” to prove her success.

Forbes lists Kylie Kenner’s net worth currently in 2022 as $600 million. As of today, Kylie now reportedly earns $100 million annually.