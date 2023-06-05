It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is among the richest celebrities under age 30, but the internet is tired of the TV star flaunting her wealth.

We can’t even remember a world without lip kits and the desire for plump lips, and that’s thanks to Kylie Jenner. No matter how much hate she receives, there’s no denying her influence: from social media and reality TV, to the beauty and fashion industry, the 25-year-old is a trendsetter for young women.

Her empire truly kicked off with the launch of her Kylie Lip Kits in 2015, which sold out in 30 seconds and caused her website to crash. Eight years later, the youngest Jenner sibling has a net worth of $680 million and racks up millions of likes by showcasing her glamorous lifestyle, but some are urging her to keep her wealth off the ‘gram.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner’s jet-set lifestyle riles up Instagram haters

Kylie took to Instagram on June 4 to post a collection of snaps from her recent trip to Paris with mom Kris Jenner. The fashionista sported a selection of minimalist looks as she roamed the streets of the French capital ahead of Byonce’s Renaissance concert.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder uploaded a sky view from her private jet and several photos from luxurious French apartments with Kris.

While most of her followers praised the influencer for her picture-perfect poses, critics are never too far behind.

“Wow. Look how rich you are. Thanks for reminding us,” one person wrote.

Another branded her content as “boring” as Kylie’s feed consists mostly of her travels and sprawling mansion. “We know you’re rich, post something we haven’t seen and that’s meaningful,” they added.

A third asked: “Do you think she ever wears something more than once?”

Fans, however, can never get enough Kylie content.

“We love a good photo dump,” a user chimed in, while her bestie Yris Palmer commented a heart emoji.

Kylie accused of copying Sofia Richie’s fashion

Kylie may need to hand the trendsetter crown to Sofia Richie, who has become the internet’s favorite fashionista since her extravagant wedding in April.

Sofia, who previously dated Scott Disick, tied the knot with Elliot Grainge in a star-studded ceremony in the South of France, which some have branded as the “royal wedding” of 2023.

The 24-year-old worked closely with Chanel for her selection of wedding weekend looks. From her rehearsal dinner beaded two-piece to her after-party dress inspired by a 1993 runway look, Sofia oozed “old money aesthetic”, which social media has praised as a new era for Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter.

With Kylie changing up her usual body-hugging style choices to simplistic looks for Paris, some have accused the makeup entrepreneur of copying Sofia.

“She thinks she is Sofia now,” a commenter laughed.

One Twitter user even called it the “Sofia Richie” effect, but many have defended that Kylie has been a Chanel fan for years and is simply wearing a “classy black dress”.