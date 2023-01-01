Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid of making fun of herself or her family, and that includes her unofficial former brother-in-law Scott Disick. The makeup mogul imitated her sister’s ex-boyfriend by reminding the world of the time Scott Disick had a brutal one-line response to Kris Jenner speaking.

Kylie, who isn’t shy from sharing her extravagant life on Instagram or TikTok, spent New Year’s Eve celebrating the end of 2022 with her nearest and dearest.

Attending a lush dinner with sibling Kendall Jenner and her ride or dies, she chose to throw it back to an iconic moment of the family’s reality show.

Kylie Jenner imitates Scott Disick in hilarious TikTok

Never afraid of shining the light back on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians show, Kylie Jenner uploaded a video of one savage moment, which featured Scott Disick.

In the original clip, we see Kris Jenner visit Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s home. In the kitchen, he asks the Momager: “Do you want a drink?”

However, as the 67-year-old is answering the question, he brutally interrupts her.

Kris replies: “You know, I’m a little, I would love-” before Scott quips, “I don’t need the whole life story. Just yes or no?”

Mom Kris then retires and says a simple “yes”, as we see daughter Kourtney walk away smiling with nervous energy.

In a throwback audio clip, Kylie is standing with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou holding a bottle. Kylie Jenner proceeds to lip sync to the words by asking if her friend would like a drink, but cuts her off in true Scott Disick style.

Check out the original clip below:

Fans love the throwback – but miss Scott

Kylie had captioned the video with a simple Happy New Year, but her 51.3 million followers couldn’t get enough of the TikTok, as one fan admitted they were “living for it”.

Another said: “The Lord! The original who is missed,” as they referenced to his nickname and Instagram handle.

A third simple added “iconic” while another wrote: “The fact that the sound is Scott and Kris,” followed with a skull emoji.

In less than 24 hours, the video has had 250,000 likes and features almost 800 comments and 350 shares. It also has been watched 1.3 million times by TikTok fans.

It wasn’t the only clip of the night, as she also shared a cute TikTok hugging her bestie. Over the top, a sound clip is heard saying: “Some people are gonna hate you for no reason, but you are gonna shine regardless.”

This could be in reference to trolls and their cruel comments online, which Kylie sees on her social media profiles. However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is never afraid of speaking out when she needs to. The 25-year-old is vocal when she wants to be, either commenting back on other TikTok videos following backlash with fans, and addressing misleading comments on social media.

Kylie and daughter Stormi ‘serving’ on Christmas Eve

It comes a week after Kylie shared new photos of her cute daughter Stormi. The duo were dressed in matching cream and black outfits with lace and floral embellishments.

Kylie, who chose to wear seamed pantyhose to match the lining of her dress, wore her dark locks in a cute bob. Her short hair oozed vintage style, with retro curls framing her face. While little four-year-old Stormi, who held onto her mom’s arm, wore her hair in a bun.

The little one enjoyed the Christmas season and even took part in some baking fun with cousin Chicago West. In an Instagram update on her stories, Kylie shared a photo of Stormi and Chi in the kitchen. The pair were measuring flour to bake cookies for Santa Claus.

It’s no secret Christmas is one of the favorite holidays for the Kardashian and Jenner clan.

