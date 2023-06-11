It’s the moment fans have all been waiting for, Kylie Jenner has finally given fans a highly requested house tour of her multi-million dollar mansion over on TikTok.

The Kardashians star has upgraded from the King Kylie Snapchat era over to TikTok, as she’s recently been entertaining fans with the ‘red flag’ filter, and most recently, the new mansion tour everyone has been waiting for.

We take a look at Kylie Jenner‘s house tour, and what fans are saying in the comments.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kylie Jenner treats fans to a highly requested house tour

Answering a fan comment on TikTok which stated: “What we need is a house tour,” the make-up mogul replied with a full video, although said: “I’m not going to do a full house tour but I’ll show you what room I’m in.”

She then proceeded to show off her bar room, which of course was equipped with sister Kendall Jenner‘s 818 tequila.

The star then moved on to her living room with a huge rectangular crisp white couch and a dark grey fireplace.

Last but not least, fans were shown her grand piano. She explained that Stormi Webster has lessons every week, and the mom of two is soon to follow suit.

Fans have mixed reactions

Although some fans were loving Kylie’s house tour, others weren’t so impressed with the ‘lack’ of what they saw from Kris Jenner‘s youngest.

“Your house is so beautiful,” penned one fan.

Another wrote: “That room is so beautiful.”

However, other fans wanted Kylie to flip the camera from the selfie cam, so they could have a better view.

“Kylie just flip the camera,” one commented.

Another said: “Girl we can’t see. You gotta turn the camera.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Kylie video if the Timothée comments didn’t come pouring in.

“Timothee is going to teach her to play the piano omfggg,” predicted one excited fan.

“In her Chalamet era,” wrote another.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet rumors continue to swirl

Although neither has confirmed or denied a relationship, Kylie and Timothée’s dating rumors have gained a bit more credibility as the two were recently pictured together at a family BBQ alongside Kendall.

Rumors began to spread in early April, and of course, detective fans haven’t stopped speaking about the shock ‘could be’ couple since.

Jenner hasn’t publically confirmed a relationship with anyone since her split from Travis Scott at the start of the year.