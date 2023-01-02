Kylie Jenner certainly knows how to turn out a look and one of her recent Instagram posts has proven exactly that as she debuted a vintage jacket that has sent fans into a frenzy.

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters is no stranger to keeping her followers in the loop with the ins and outs of hectic life.

The reality star recently visited Aspen, Colorado, to welcome in the New Year but it was her ‘icy hot’ look that caught the attention of fans…

Kylie Jenner showcases vintage jacket on Instagram

Kylie took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her in a vintage jacket, posing in front of walls of framed belts.

The star simply captioned the post with the word: “brr.”

The shearling and leather coat is from Alaïa’s ‘Edition’ collection and was originally designed in 1987. However, the peplum-style jacket comes with a hefty price tag as it retails for $8,791.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore the coat over the top of a beige turtleneck and sheer black tights. She accessorized a black faux fur bucket hat, leather gloves, and a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

To complete the look Kylie donned a pair of knee-high black boots and held a structural pyramid bag.

Fans love Kylie’s ‘icy hot’ look

Kylie’s post has since gained more than 3.4 million likes, with many going crazy for the apres ski-inspired outfit, which has proven that she’s two temperatures at once.

Quoting a tweet of photos of Kylie in the iconic outfit, one fan wrote: “Zara are in the lab rn cooking.”

Another added: “This outfit is unbelievable.”

While a third, captivated by the coat, said: “It’s not a want it’s a need.”

A fourth chimed: “All I can think about is this coat.”

Kylie enters the New Year in style

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Just a day later, the reality star shared some snaps of her glam NYE outfit with her 377 million followers on Instagram.

Kylie celebrated the New Year in a star-studded affair in the ski resort town of Aspen and was joined by her sister, Kendall Jenner, and friends Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou.

The beauty mogul stepped out in a black mesh catsuit with a long black fur coat and sleek black high heels. She finished the look with diamond earrings and a bold red lip.

Similarly, Kendall opted for a black skintight bodysuit and tights and shared glimpses of their celebrations on her Instagram as they bid farewell to 2022.

