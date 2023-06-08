Kylie Jenner without makeup is a rare sight as she’s often head to toe in full glam. However, a Kylie Cosmetics advert for her new mascara saw Kylie’s skin filled with natural freckles and dark under-eye circles.

The entrepreneur spends countless hours on her brands, from Kylie Cosmetics to Kylie Skin. So when she decided to appear in the new mascara line advert, it was actually her real skin that stole the show.

Usually dressed up for a red carpet event or for a confessional on The Kardashians, Kylie being seen without makeup is a rare occasion. Fans are now describing her real skin as “so pretty” and “gorgeous” as a result.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kylie Jenner without makeup

Kylie without makeup is a rare sight, but she occasionally shows her real, natural skin filled with freckles. During her confessionals on The Kardashians, there is not one freckle in sight as her foundation usually covers them up.

However, there have been a few times that fans have seen the all-natural Kylie. For her Kylie Skin line, the founder has often gone makeup-free except for a little Kylash mascara on her eyelashes.

In February 2023, Kylie showed her glowy skin for a close-up shot of her new face mask, suggesting that her skin really is healthy as a result of her products. One fan wrote: “Her freckles are everything 😍❤️.”

Her real skin and natural freckles

Kylie’s natural freckles can be seen in a new video on her Kylie Cosmetics page, which aims to promote one of the line’s mascaras as she is seen using the wand on her own eyelashes. The video was posted on June 6.

Around her cheeks and nose area, her natural freckles and under-eye dark circles can be seen. It comes as she challenged her sisters on the “beauty standards they are setting” as she addressed getting cosmetic procedures.

The Kardashian sister has actually got freckles all over her face, and naturally long eyelashes. Her eyebrows are also very full and, whenever Kylie shows her real skin, her followers welcome the snapshots.

Kardashian fans hail natural Kylie ‘pretty’

When Kylie looks glamorous, she often receives compliments, but it’s when she shows off her natural face that fans applaud her for being more real. One fan simply told Kylie: “GLOWin skin.”

Another penned on Kylie’s Instagram comments: “So beautiful ❤️👌.”Other compliments from Kylie’s fans include, “So pretty 😍,” as well as, “So gorgeous 😍.”

However, she gets just as much love when she’s glam or natural. “SHE IS SO BEAUTIFUL,” wrote a Kylie Jenner fan account underneath a photo of Kylie wearing a red lip, on June 7.

