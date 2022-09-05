









Kylie Jenner decided to make a TikTok video while promoting The Kris Collection, which sees the mother-daughter duo create olive cocktails – but with their usual hilarious spin on it. Plus, Kris seems to have a whole new slogan…

“It’s fine, pretend like you were meant to do it.” Those were the words of Kris to her daughter when Kylie was shaking the cocktail, before accidentally spilling some, but then reverts to simply playing it cool after mom’s reminder.

Fans are loving the new slogan from Kris, and have seemingly replaced her iconic line, ‘You’re doing amazing, sweetie’. We revisited the video and got all the reaction from those eagerly waiting for the new Kylie Cosmetics collection.

Kylie promotes The Kris Collection

With The Kris Collection part two coming out soon, Kylie and Kris celebrated in true mother-daughter style. Much like the hilarious trip they took to a supermarket and through a car wash, they made for a funny video on social media.

With Kris set to take over her daughter’s firm Kylie Cosmetics again, Kylie decided to sip on a glamorous martini on both her TikTok and Instagram. The new line was promoted in a shot that shows diamond earrings and a black hat.

The first cosmetics collaboration with Kris involved Momager Lip Kollection, a Pressed Powder Face Palette, Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette or 12 neutral-to-cool-tones and the Give Me A Kiss Bullet Lipstick with a matching Lip Liner.

Round two is set to go live on September 14th, just eight days before The Kardashians season 2 airs. Fans are ecstatic about the make-up news, especially as Kylie and Kris make for a rather entertaining mother-daughter duo.

‘Pretend like you were meant to’

Kris witnessed Kylie shake the cocktail, which consisted of two shots of vodka and olives, before she accidentally spilled the liquid mixture when a part of the shaker fell off. Kylie initially made an ‘oops’ face but her mom had her back.

She said: “It’s fine, just pretend like you meant to do it.” Kylie then proceeded to act as if nothing even happened and continued to shake up the cocktail, which had several fans in shock about its simple recipe.

As a result, it looks like Kris has a whole new slogan – and she didn’t even have to try!

TikTok fans love Kris’ new slogan

It’s clear that fans have taken Kris’ new quote and replaced her, ‘You’re doing amazing, sweetie’ line. Looking through the TikTok video comments, the reality TV personality has made another iconic quote without even meaning to.

One fan wrote: “I feel like “it’s ok, just pretend like you meant to do it” is Kris Jenner’s iconic secret to success.”

Another said: ““It’s okay just pretend you meant to do it” I’m getting that tatted.”

““Just pretend like you meant to do it”- Kris Jenner”, a TikTok follower simply wrote. Iconic.

