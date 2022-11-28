Kylie Jenner has always kept her private life away from the media. However, the reality star did not hesitate to share some pictures of Travis Scott and her two kids.

The 25-year-old is a proud mother of two and has not been afraid to talk about her pregnancy journey with her followers on social media.

However, she has tried to keep the intimate details of her life to herself. In a rare moment, Kylie shared some pictures of her family.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Kylie Jenner shares rare pictures on Instagram

On November 28, Kylie took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that she had taken recently. One could say it was a photo dump of all the sweet memories she has created.

The photos (which can be viewed here) showed Kylie with her two children, Stormi, and her newborn son who was born this year. As of now, the reality star has not revealed his name.

The photo series also had a picture of Kylie and Travis in which the pair was seen embracing each other. Judging by the photo, one would think that the pair is back together.

However, they have never confirmed this and the status of their relationship is still unknown.

She has not revealed her son’s name

When Kylie first welcomed her son, the star announced the birth by revealing that he was named Wolf Webster. However, it did not take long for reports to come out and suggest that she was planning on changing the name.

Fans got to know a bit more about the name when the latest Season of The Kardashians aired. On the show, Kylie revealed that Travis and she had never thought of a name.

She further noted that it was Khloe Kardashian’s idea to name him Wolf to make sure he had a name on the birth certificate.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

She plans on changing it

During the show, Kylie also made it clear that she was planning to change the name very soon. She did seem to hint that they already had a name in mind and were planning on keeping it.

However, she never disclosed what it might be. Since then, fans have tried to guess what the baby boy’s name could be.

Unfortunately, it looks like they will just have to wait to find it out from the reality star herself.

