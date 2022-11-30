Kylie Jenner has slammed TikTok users accusing her of deliberately posting photos of her son, Wolf, to downplay the ongoing Balenciaga fashion scandal.

Balenciaga launched an ad for its Spring 2023 campaign featuring young girls holding teddy bears dressed in bondage. The fashion brand has uploaded three statements apologizing for the inappropriate campaign images.

On Monday 28 November, the beauty mogul gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life as she shared photos of her and Travis Scott’s four-year-old daughter Stormi and nine-month-old son, Wolf.

Kylie, 25, shared the photos just one day after sister Kim, 42, stated that she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga amid the multiple scandals.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner shares new Instagram dump with baby boy

Jenner took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, including photos of her two children, Stormi, and her newborn son in an adorable photo dump.

This is the first time fans have had a proper glimpse at Wolf and they couldn’t believe he made a feature, even if it was the back of his head. Then, at the end of the dump, there was a picture of Kylie and Travis hugging each other, which was also surprising for fans as they usually keep their relationship rather private.

In the latest season of The Kardashians, Kylie revealed that she and Travis had never thought of a name. She further explained that she initially called the baby Wolf, and it was Khloé Kardashian’s idea to call him that to ensure he had a name on the birth certificate.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Kylie slams claim she posted Wolf’s photo to downplay Balenciaga scandal

Jenner found herself in the midst of speculation that she only shared photos of Wolf to distract from controversy concerning Balenciaga, whom her sister Kim has close ties with.

Following Jenner’s Instagram, a TikTok under the handle Psych Advice posted a video featuring the snaps of Kylie and her children with the caption: “Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal.”

Kylie has since hit back at the TikTok accusations that she posted snaps of her children to distract from the fashion brand’s recent ad backlash. As she responded: “Uh whyyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don’t do this, always something to say.”

The TikTok creator even wrote back to Kylie’s comment, penning: “I definitely understand that would be frustrating. Most of us just want more raw honesty from your family tho instead of silence like with Astroworld.”

Kim Kardashian addresses Balenciaga controversy

Kim Kardashian finally addressed Balenciaga’s recent controversy after initially staying silent over the controversy. She said in a statement released on social media that, as a mother of four, she was “shaken” by the deeply “disturbing images”.

Balenciaga has taken full responsibility for making the “wrong choice” of using child models with “BDSM-inspired outfits,” and a “failure in assessing and validating images.”

Kim has been a long-time collaborator with the Spanish couture fashion house and has even modeled in the Fall 2022 ad campaign. Her future with Balenciaga is currently up in the air as she is “re-evaluating” their relationship. Since the statement, many fans have slammed the reality star for not completely cutting ties.

