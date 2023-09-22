Kylie Jenner is blowing her fans away once again in 2023. The Kardashians star has been stepping out in some striking fashion looks lately and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. As the internet buzzes off the fact that Kylie and Timothée Chalamet are really an item, more of her fans’ jaws are dropping at her latest fashion statement – a vintage Prada dress.

From running a cosmetics empire to starring in The Kardashians, mom of two Kylie clearly has her hands full. In 2023, the 26-year-old has a net worth estimated at $700 million per Celebrity Net Worth. Judging by her latest Instagram post, a hefty net worth like Kylie’s can bag you some iconic designer items.

Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Kylie Jenner’s Prada dress

On Friday, September 22, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share some photos of herself wearing a stunning vintage Prada dress.

The mini-dress has commenters calling Kylie a “dream girl,” as well as “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”

The reality TV star’s mom, Kris Jenner, also took to the comments section to call her daughter a “cutie.”

Kylie was donning white tights and a dress straight off the Atlein runway last week. Now, she’s turning heads in a nude floral mini-dress that’s technically older than she is.

Kylie and Rosalia attend Prada show in Milan

After attending Prada’s runway show at Milan Fashion Week in September 2023, Kylie opted to show off one of the fashion house’s vintage pieces on the ‘gram.

Kylie was seen sitting in the front row at the Prada show alongside music artist Rosalia.

The 26-year-old shared a TikTok from @instylegermany on her Instagram Stories which showed her and Rosalia enjoying their time at Milan Fashion Week.

Kylie stuns in vintage Prada

It looks like Prada’s Milan fashion show really rubbed off on Kylie as she later took to Instagram wearing a vintage piece by the globally-renowned brand.

As well as posting photos of herself wearing the classic dress, Kylie shared a snap of it in its glory days on her IG Stories.

The Hulu star shared a photo of the dress being worn on a Prada runway in 1992.

Compliments were flooding into Kylie’s Instagram comments section on the post with some writing: “It Girl Alert!” and “Prada bae.”