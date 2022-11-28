Kylie Jenner has unveiled her enormous two-story Christmas tree that is so big that it would put The Rockefeller Center tree to shame.

The Kar-Jenners recently celebrated Thanksgiving by having all of their faces on royal-themed portraits. The pictures were hung at the end of their dinner table as they are practically LA royalty!

The family is known for going super OTT with decorations and Jenner in particular takes pride in her holiday decorations.

Fans have joked that the Christmas tree is a “whole forest” and others noted that it was “bigger than our apartment” let’s take a look at the towering tree.

Photo by Jason Merritt/WireImage

Jenner’s colossal Christmas tree leaves fans gobsmacked

Jenner’s Christmas tree was erected in her grand foyer and decked out with lights and a variety of baubles. The Kylie Cosmetics queen has individual ornaments

The fashion mogul posted a video of the towering green tree to Instagram and documented every step of its elaborate decoration.

Jenner captioned the montage “Tis the season,” as Michael Buble’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas plays in the background of the clip. Kylie shared a step-by-step documentation of the process of setting the tree up as delivery men assembled the display.

The 25-year-old had a team of helpers who meticulously decorated each branch. Two of the little team members seen putting a bauble on a low-down branch appeared to be Kylie’s daughter Stormi and Khloé Kardashians’ daughter True.

Kylie Jenner’s holiday decorations

Kylie has done many different Christmas displays but it appears she likes to keep the decorations relatively simple with gold string lights and the same baubles used each year. For her Christmas decorations in December 2020, Jenner used florist Jeff Latham as her creative director for the whole holiday display. She even shared a video on YouTube of her doing a home tour of the Christmas decorations with Stormi.

Jenner has garnered many Christmas decorations and one of her many collectibles includes a 3-tier, electronic wood Christmas story pyramid, handcrafted by the family-owned company, Muller. Kylie shared an Instagram story of the decoration which is worth over $1,000 including shipping, per Daily Mail. On the central carousel, there was a nativity scene with wise men, and other Christmas novelties such as skiers, snowmen, and fir trees.

Fan’s remark Kylie Jenner’s Christmas tree is a ‘whole forest’

