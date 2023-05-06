Kylie Jenner fronts a new Jean Paul Gaultier photoshoot but some fans said that she looks like she is “possessed” in the dramatic snaps.

The Kardashians star looks unrecognizable as the face of a new campaign for the famous French fashion designer after she attended the star-studded Met Gala on Monday.

For the fashion event, she opted for a long red gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier.

But on social media, Kylie captured her fans’ attention with dramatic images from her new JPG photoshoot. Kylie proudly labeled herself “she’s a jpg girl” alongside images from the new campaign.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner’s new photoshoot with Jean Paul Gaultier

The businesswoman and reality star is the face of a new JPG collection, titled Flowers, which features several dramatic videos and pictures of her.

Kylie sports stunning blush-colored pointy cups in one picture, while other images feature her in a fitted two-piece floral dress.

The luxury brand uploaded images from the photoshoot on its official Instagram page. The images are captured by photographer Elizaveta Podorina under the creative direction of Florence Tetier.

Many fans have agreed that Kylie looks unrecognizable in some snaps which feature her in a dramatic pose with blonde locks.

Some fans say she looks “possessed”

Kylie uploaded a number of images and videos from the photoshoot which prompted many reactions from her fans in the comments.

“Is it me, but this looks like she’s possessed,” one fan reacted under one of the posts.

“Not only was the photo weird, but there is also a whole video that goes along with it?” someone else asked.

“I [got] scared from the first picture,” someone else wrote, while another baffled fan asked: “Is it supposed to look demonic?”

Other fans said that they are obsessed with the pictures, with one writing: “The model of the family.” Another said: “Me obsessed with you.”

Kylie and Stormi attend the campaign launch

Kylie attended the Jean Paul Gaultier x The Webster launch on Tuesday (May 2, 2023) with her five-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted pictures with Stormi from the fashion evening. Kylie was dressed in a fitted floral dress and Stormi wowed with a similar floral print outfit.