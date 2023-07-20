Kylie Jenner’s ears were spotted as she donned an updo on Instagram. She uploaded the pictures a day before The Kardashians’ new episode comes out, where she revealed her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian called her ‘Dopey’ while growing up. In 2018, Kylie revealed she felt insecure about her ears, as per Buzzfeed.

In The Kardashians episode, released on July 20, Kylie recalled how her two sisters repeatedly commented on her ears and called her nicknames like “Dopey” — a reference to the dwarf of the same name from Disney’s Snow White. When Kylie brought up the idea of beauty standards, Khloe said she’d constantly speak about Kylie’s ears as she loved them.

Photo by GWR/Star Max/GC Images

Kylie Jenner’s ears were ‘mocked’

Kylie revealed her ears were mocked by Khloe and Kourtney when she was a child. She told them they nicknamed her ‘Dopey’ in reference to the character known for his large ears, to which a confused Kourtney asked, “Really?”

When Khloe said she only spoke about her ears because she “loved” them, Kylie replied, “I didn’t receive it like that. I received it as, like, everyone’s making fun of my ears, calling me Dopey.”

Kourt questioned her involvement, asking: “Did I?” In response, Kylie Jenner noted that “everyone” pulled on her ears and made comments about them, before mimicking, “Oh you little Dopey!”

She noticed Stormi has her ears

Kourtney remembered the comments she made, reminding Kylie that she was “a little kid.” She replied, “That f***ed me up,” to which Kourt responded back, “Yeah, you never think about it.”

Kylie then said that she went so far as to avoid wearing her hair up for five years because she didn’t want her ears on show. “I never thought about my ears. And then for like five years, I never wore an updo,” she said.

Her daughter Stormi made Kylie change her entire outlook on her ears. “And then I had Stormi, and she has my ears. And it made me realize how much I love them,” she said, adding that she sees her as “the most beautiful thing ever.”

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie dons updo on Instagram

Just a day before The Kardashians’ new episode came out, Kylie made a note to share several pictures donning a hair updo, which showed her ears. She held back her hair in what appeared to be an effort to draw attention to them.

She recently changed her display picture to an image with one ear completely on show, suggesting that she now loves her ears despite revealing her insecurities about them back in 2018.

Hailey Bieber is Kylie’s biggest fan, commenting, “So pretty,” underneath the post shared on July 19. One fan also wrote on Twitter: “There is absolutely nothing wrong with Kylie Jenner’s ears?? #TheKardashians.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY