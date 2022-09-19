Kylie Jenner's enormous closet gets confused for a luxury store by fans











Kylie Jenner is a queen of fashion and her closet is definitely a reminder of that. Recently, the star posted a TikTok video that had many people taking a second look as they thought she was standing in a luxury store.

The Kardashians and Jenner clans definitely know what they want in life and they do not compromise when it comes to fashion. Over the years, fans have gotten a chance to view Kylie’s fashion sense and now they finally got to see her enormous closet.

While one would have thought that the images would not be so shocking, the short glimpse was enough to leave people speechless.

Kylie Jenner gives a glimpse of her closet

In the clip that was posted on her TikTok, Kylie revealed that she had taken an entire video to go a “get ready with me” content but it had unfortunately been deleted.

Nonetheless, she decided to film once again as she asked for suggestions from her TikTok followers on what she thought would be the perfect purse to carry along with her outfit.

As Kylie went through different luxurious bags fans could not help but notice the number of shoes and bags that had been sitting behind her in a transparent closet.

Fans were quick to make comparisons on how her closet reminded them of a luxurious store.

What’s her net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kylie has an estimated net worth of $750 million. This does not come as a surprise as the star has been appearing in a reality shows ever since she was a young girl.

She is the second richest among the Kardashian-Jenner sister clan as Kim Kardashian stands at number one. Most of her wealth comes from the Kylie CVosmetics brand that the reality star has been working on for a long time.

At the same time, she has launched new businesses like Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim. Not to forget, she is back on the streaming site with Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,

She recently launched a new collection

Kylie is known for her Kylie cosmetics collections and the latest one to come is with her mother, Kris Jenner.

The new collection includes a lip kit, gloss, blush, eyeshadow that is shaped like a martini glass, and eye masks that have olives drawn on them.

