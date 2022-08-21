











Kylie Jenner seems to be in her TikTok era as the reality star has been posting frequently on the platform. Her latest video was quick to grab the attention of many as people thought she looked like a real-life Bratz doll.

In the past, the reality star usually posted content on Instagram but it looks like Kylie has found her new love, that is, TikTok.

Fans have been loving this new side of the star as some were convinced it was like being in the close friend circle of Kylie.

Her latest TikTok has people shocked

Kylie’s recently posted a TikTok with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. In it, the pair were spotted having a filter on which gave them bigger lips and some blushed cheeks.

The two seemed to enjoy the song as they posed in front of the camera. However, people were quick to comment that the filters made Kylie look like a real-life Bratz doll.

One user wrote: “It took me a LOOOONG minute but Kylie low-key be looking like a Bratz Doll.” Others seemed to agree as one wrote: “high key.’

Stacey and Kylie have made TikToks in the past

This is not the first time Stacey and Kylie have come together to make a video. In the past, the pair have appeared to recreate some of the most iconic Kardashian scenes on the platform.

One of them included Kylie lipsyncing some of the lines spoken by Kourtney Kardashian during Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes.

While Stacey and Kylie seem to make a good pair fans could not deny how they missed Jordyn Woods. The pair used to be best friends before Jordyn hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kylie and Stormi have also taken over

Apart from Stacey, another person who has taken the screentime on Kylie’s social is none other than Stormi. Fans love the mother-daughter duo and have been wanting more of them on the platform.

Recently, Kylie and Stormi even had a nail spa day which had everyone calling her “best mom ever.” Their short clips together definitely send the internet wild and we will be lying if we said we didn’t want more of it.

