Kylie Jenner’s new Palm Springs house is being roasted on social media as people think it ‘looks like a Costco’.

The Kardashian sister purchased the lot in 2019 and has been secretly building it for years. Construction reportedly finished at the end of 2022 and aerial shots show the outside of the mansion.

It certainly looks nothing short of spectacular, with more rooms than you could count and a luxury infinity pool, but fans can’t help but notice how lifeless the exterior is. It looks like a warehouse!

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie Jenner’s Palm Springs house

Kylie Jenner’s Palm Springs holiday home is located in La Quinta on a plot right next to her mother Kris Jenner’s $12 million house.

She purchased the lot for a whopping $3.25 million and it’s 15,500 square feet, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The 25-year-old’s sister Kim Kardashian also owns an empty plot just one house away, although she hasn’t started construction of a property yet.

Kylie hasn’t taken us inside the home, but birds eye shots show it’s a flat white building with enough space for the whole Kardashian clan – including Kylie’s rumored lover Timothee Chalamet.

There isn’t much grass, but it has a huge swimming pool with loungers, a sprawling concrete seating area and big outdoor terraces on the upper level.

People think it looks like a Costco

Houses of Celebs, who shares luxury real estate news on Instagram, posted some pictures of the home this week and it went viral for all the wrong reasons.

“Kylie Jenner quietly built ultra modern mansion next to her mother,” the account wrote alongside pictures of the mega mansion.

In the comments, one person got a lot of laughs when they hilariously said the California house “looks like a Costco” store.

The white exterior and flat roof certainly do give it an industrial vibe, and someone agreed: “You’ve nailed it. It’s giving warehouse.”

“These folks are supposed to be style icons,” another replied.

‘It’s giving corporate business park’

Others continued to rinse the lifeless home in the comments.

One person wrote: “Building a house as a beginner on Sims.”

“That looks like an industrial storage unit,” said another.

A third person added: “Can it look more soulless?”

“It looks like a mall,” someone else commented.

“Another said: “It’s giving corporate business park.”